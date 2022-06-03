Home Campus Dunkin' at the David instructs students on sweet library resources
Dunkin’ at the David instructs students on sweet library resources

By Lupei Huang
Dunkin' At The David event booth Photo credit: Lupei Huang

On May 31, the David O. McKay Library at Brigham Young University-Idaho held their first-ever Dunkin‘ at the David event. The purpose of this event was to help students become more familiar with the resources available at the library while snacking on milk and cookies.

About 60 students came to the event. Most of them brought research papers they were already working on, while others just came to ask questions about research in general.

Milk and cookies prepared for the event
Milk and cookies were served at the event. Photo credit: Lupei Huang

“We have had a lot of people come and find out who their librarian is,” said Veronica Adair, a student engagement librarian. “That was one of our main goals —that students could come and find out who their librarian is and who they can talk to for help.”

Interacting with students about their favorite books was one of the highlights for Rachael Sexton, a student engagement librarian.

“We are here not just to answer those serious research questions, but we love just talking about books and resources at the library and recommending good reads,” Sexton said.

One of the ways Adair helped students become familiarized with the library staff was by creating bookmarks with all the librarians and their respective specialized fields. These bookmarks were passed out at the event.

Bookmarks librarians made with their contact informations and departments on to help students with future questions.
Librarians made bookmarks with their contact information and department to help students with future questions. Photo credit: Lupei Huang

“I didn’t even know there are so many resources here at the library,” said Emma Sessions, a sophomore. “The people here today helped me with the project I have been working on, and it is so helpful. I will definitely come again if I need help in the future.”

Adair thinks the library will host this event again in the future.

“It’ll probably be something that we do, maybe not every semester, but every year,” Adair said. “I can see this being a thing we continually do in spring semester.”

Explore the universe at BYU-I's planetarium
Lupei Huang
