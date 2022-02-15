Eastern Idaho Community Action Partnership lends a helping hand

Eastern Idaho Community Action Partnership (EICAP) is an organization founded in 1968, albeit it was known by a different name back then. In 1971, the Eastern Idaho Special Services Agency was incorporated, and in 2005, the organization’s name was changed to what it is known now.

Before COVID-19, the organization had approximately 140-150 staff members. The number of volunteers varies depending on the help needed.

“In a word, COVID has devastated our volunteer efforts,” said Jay Doman, Chief Executive Officer of EICAP and Ricks College graduate.

The organization is following the state’s COVID-19 regulations as they continually help those in need.

“The pandemic has changed the landscape temporarily,” Doman said. “But there are opportunities for students to volunteer in the food pantry and Head Start center in Rexburg.”

EICAP offers a variety of services:

– Family Services provides food and energy assistance for families struggling financially. With COVID-19 and the increased challenges it brings to families, EICAP added a new low-income water assistance program.

– The Head Start program provides daycare and pre-school services for families with young children in Salmon, Driggs, Rexburg, Idaho Falls, and Blackfoot.

– The Housing program is targeted at families and senior citizens. EICAP currently owns 323 units of affordable housing.

– The Weatherization program offers assistance to families who need house repairs. The goal is to help them have a more energy-efficient home to reduce electric bills.

– The Senior Program offers several services to senior citizens who need assistance. They offer caregiver support, in-home services, long-term care ombudsman, and such.

“Working at Wendy’s, I have come in contact with many low-income families,” said Eilish Robinson, a freshman studying psychology. “I have heard about the food pantry and daycare center here in Rexburg and will definitely look into volunteering in the future.”

For those who wish to volunteer and learn more about EICAP, visit EICAP’s website and contact the listed phone numbers.