Home News Ecuador's largest orchid nursery visits Rexburg
News

Ecuador’s largest orchid nursery visits Rexburg

By Isabelle Justice
0
116
Rexburg locals enjoy the new plants for sale at AA Planthouse. Photo credit: Isabelle Justice

As the leaves change their color and a crisp autumn wind blows through Rexburg, Alexys and Alex Owens, the owners of AA Planthouse, found new ways to keep Rexburg locals excited about plant care.

On Oct. 7 and 8, Ecuagenera, Ecuador’s largest orchid and tropical plant nursery, visited AA Planthouse in Rexburg, Idaho. Ecuagenera has multiple locations scattered across the globe, including Ecuador, Florida, Indonesia, California and Germany.

Ximena Portilla represents Ecuagenera during AA Planthouse&squot;s "Rare Plant Expo" event.
Ximena Portilla represents Ecuagenera during AA Planthouse's "Rare Plant Expo" event. Photo credit: Isabelle Justice

“We have different lines where we work,” said Ximena Portilla, an Ecuagenera employee who has been with the company since 2021. “We help with the reproduction of plants and with researchers around the world who come to Ecuador and help find new species of plants.”

As locals gathered within the plant store, people were able to ask questions about the exotic plant’s origins and care. AA Planthouse held a raffle for customers who purchased a plant and created a platform for over 100 Central American plants to be enjoyed and purchased.

“AA Planthouse invited us to come here to show the different plants we have,” Portilla explained. “Our experience in Rexburg has been very nice. What makes us happy is when people come and enjoy the plants.”

Click here to view Scroll‘s cover of AA Planthouse’s origin.

Previous articleHemming Village kicks off the spooky season with Halloween decorations
Isabelle Justice
RELATED ARTICLES
News

Hemming Village kicks off the spooky season with Halloween decorations

Chelsea Nerdin - 0
Get your spooky on in Hemming Village throughout October by enjoying the decorations displayed all along the street.
Read more
News

City council reveals plans for a new park

Abigayl Finch - 0
Teton River Park will be the 10th park in the city of Rexburg.
Read more
News

Spurring the spirit of Ricks at the rodeo

Tatum Troescher - 0
The Rexburg community rallied at the rodeo to rope in the spirit of Ricks.
Read more

Most Popular

Ecuador’s largest orchid nursery visits Rexburg

News Isabelle Justice - 0
AA Planthouse in Rexburg held an event hosting rare plants from Ecuador on Oct. 7 and 8.
Read more

Hemming Village kicks off the spooky season with Halloween decorations

News Chelsea Nerdin - 0
Get your spooky on in Hemming Village throughout October by enjoying the decorations displayed all along the street.
Read more

A look back on the First Presidency’s general conference addresses

Features Allison Plummer - 0
Take a look at the first time each member of the current First Presidency addressed the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in general conference.
Read more

City council reveals plans for a new park

News Abigayl Finch - 0
Teton River Park will be the 10th park in the city of Rexburg.
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

    EDITOR PICKS

    Ecuador’s largest orchid nursery visits Rexburg

    News Isabelle Justice - 0
    AA Planthouse in Rexburg held an event hosting rare plants from Ecuador on Oct. 7 and 8.
    Read more

    Hemming Village kicks off the spooky season with Halloween decorations

    News Chelsea Nerdin - 0
    Get your spooky on in Hemming Village throughout October by enjoying the decorations displayed all along the street.
    Read more

    A look back on the First Presidency’s general conference addresses

    Features Allison Plummer - 0
    Take a look at the first time each member of the current First Presidency addressed the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in general conference.
    Read more

    POPULAR POSTS

    Ecuador’s largest orchid nursery visits Rexburg

    News Isabelle Justice - 0
    AA Planthouse in Rexburg held an event hosting rare plants from Ecuador on Oct. 7 and 8.
    Read more

    Hemming Village kicks off the spooky season with Halloween decorations

    News Chelsea Nerdin - 0
    Get your spooky on in Hemming Village throughout October by enjoying the decorations displayed all along the street.
    Read more

    A look back on the First Presidency’s general conference addresses

    Features Allison Plummer - 0
    Take a look at the first time each member of the current First Presidency addressed the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in general conference.
    Read more

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    ABOUT US

    The Scroll informs, inspires and entertains the BYU-Idaho campus community through daily, multimedia storytelling. Our audience. We reach the student body, university employees and our alumni through multiple channels. Our production. We publish journalism daily that is engaging, useful and newsworthy and that adds value to our readers' lives. Our students. We train our laboratory environment effective researchers, journalists, editors, communicators, multimedia storytellers and writers as future leaders in a changing media landscape. Our faith. We believe BYU-Idaho comprises a unique, religious environment. We support and enhance that environment. We publish content that builds faith in Jesus Christ. Our Values. We value excellence, innovativeness, truth, humility, liberty, timeliness and fun. We are disciple-leaders.

    Contact us: byuicomm@gmail.com (208) 496-3737

    FOLLOW US

    © Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv