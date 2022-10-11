Ecuador’s largest orchid nursery visits Rexburg

As the leaves change their color and a crisp autumn wind blows through Rexburg, Alexys and Alex Owens, the owners of AA Planthouse, found new ways to keep Rexburg locals excited about plant care.

On Oct. 7 and 8, Ecuagenera, Ecuador’s largest orchid and tropical plant nursery, visited AA Planthouse in Rexburg, Idaho. Ecuagenera has multiple locations scattered across the globe, including Ecuador, Florida, Indonesia, California and Germany.

“We have different lines where we work,” said Ximena Portilla, an Ecuagenera employee who has been with the company since 2021. “We help with the reproduction of plants and with researchers around the world who come to Ecuador and help find new species of plants.”

As locals gathered within the plant store, people were able to ask questions about the exotic plant’s origins and care. AA Planthouse held a raffle for customers who purchased a plant and created a platform for over 100 Central American plants to be enjoyed and purchased.

“AA Planthouse invited us to come here to show the different plants we have,” Portilla explained. “Our experience in Rexburg has been very nice. What makes us happy is when people come and enjoy the plants.”

