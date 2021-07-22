EDITORIAL: What if I don’t serve a mission?

Isolated. Anxious. Failure.

These emotions crowded his mind and seemed to dull the sense of any other feeling.

On Aug. 3, 2018, Andrew Hawkins, a BYU-Idaho alumnus, quietly glided through the Denver airport after returning home early from his mission in Vietnam. Despite his honorable release, he was left wishing he could vanish.

“It was very isolating talking to people that I’ve known for a long time and that meant a lot to me, just kind of stopped talking to me altogether,” Hawkins recalled. “That, or it was just really weird talking with them because they just didn’t know what to say.”

Hawkins was left longing for someone to welcome him home. Someone who would invite him to open up. A friend to reassure him that their relationship hadn’t changed. Unfortunately, that was not the case for him and many other young men and women who had come home early or decided not to serve missions.

In 1974, President Spencer W. Kimball called all worthy men to serve a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“The question is frequently asked: Should every young man fill a mission?” Kimball said. “And the answer has been given by the Lord. It is ‘Yes.’ Every young man should fill a mission.”

Young men quickly began taking on the call to serve and in 1998, the Church allowed and encouraged single women to serve an 18-month mission as well. There are now more than 54,000 full-time missionaries serving for the Church.

In 2012, President Thomas S. Monson said, “Young men or women should not begin their service before there are ready spiritually and temporally. We are thankful for each missionary who serves voluntarily at his or her own expense to so bless the lives of other people. Schooling, family circumstances, health, worthiness and personal preparation remain as always important considerations for the timing of missionary service.”

While young men are asked to serve a mission and young women are encouraged, there are cases in which one may choose not to serve or be prevented from serving, and this doesn’t make him or her any less worthy of a person.

President Kimball continued, “We realize that while all men definitely should [serve], all men are not prepared to teach the gospel abroad. Far too many young men arrive at the missionary age quite unprepared to go on a mission, and of course they should not be sent. But they should all be prepared.”

We at Scroll support President Kimball’s direction that all young men should prepare to serve missions. However, we would like to clarify that correlating early returns or not serving with unworthiness is incorrect and corrupt. Returning early or choosing not to serve does not make that person an unworthy member of the Church.

Choosing to serve

“A mission will provide extraordinary blessings for you now and throughout your life,” said Elder Richard G. Scott in a 2006 Ensign article. “I testify that devoted full-time missionary service is a source of great happiness and rich blessings”

As members of the Church, we are promised blessings and happiness when we choose to serve a mission and bring others unto the light of the gospel of Jesus Christ.

However, we need to remember that choosing to serve a mission is still a choice. Preparing missionaries should consider physical, spiritual, mental and emotional health, worthiness, financial situations and family situations.

Every young man and woman considering to serve a mission should do so thoughtfully and prayerfully, and counsel with parents and priesthood leaders.

According to the Church website, “Of course, he should not serve a mission simply because it is expected or because he feels pressure; he should serve because he desires to share the restored gospel of Jesus Christ with others.”

Choosing not to serve

Choosing to not serve a mission does not mean you are any less of a person or member of the Church than someone who does serve a mission.

Chloe Booth, a BYU-I alumna, shared a story that isn’t uncommon for many young women. She had a desire to serve a mission, with a lot of inspiration from her patriarchal blessing. She spent time preparing until she was able to turn in her papers. Her 19th birthday came and went and she felt that she should finish a year in college and spend the summer working. When fall came, she turned in her papers and was called to serve in Las Vegas.

“I quickly began getting everything ready and received my endowments,” Booth said. “While attending the temple I received strong personal revelation that I was not to serve a mission and to deny my call. I felt like I had been denied by the Lord.”

After making this decision, people made comments like, “You’ll probably meet your husband soon,” and others would give her questioning looks. As Booth reflects, she knows that it was a growing experience and she wouldn’t have the experiences she has now if she had gone on her mission.

There are cases in which members shouldn’t serve a mission. A member could choose not to serve because of personal revelation, health reasons, family reasons and more. They might choose to not serve a mission because they feel they don’t have a strong enough testimony and that is perfectly okay. We should never judge others for not serving or assume the reasons for why they chose not to serve.

There are also cases in which an individual may be in the repentance process and chooses to hold off on a mission because they are working through personal challenges. Choosing to not serve a mission because you are still working through the repentance process is much more admirable and encouraged than choosing to serve a mission with hidden struggles, such as a pornography addiction.

“I was seeing a missionary and we said our goodbyes the day before he was set apart,” said a woman, who wishes to remain anonymous. “He called me after being set apart and we met up and he took my virginity and then served his full two-year mission.”

Unfortunately, some missionaries choose to serve even though they don’t meet the missionary standards.

The woman continued to say that she had another missionary ask for inappropriate pictures, and when she asked, “Aren’t you a missionary?” he called her judgemental and swore at her.

Just as we can’t assume that someone who doesn’t serve a mission is unrighteous, we also shouldn’t see serving a mission as a “free pass” proving that someone is righteous. A mission should not be used to define someone’s character.

Prevented from serving

There are also cases in which one may be prevented from serving. This could be due to many different things, and it is never our place to judge them, whether we know those reasons or not.

Michael Jonas Hanson, a Rexburg resident, had a unique situation that prevented him from serving a mission. His mother had a mental illness and so when he turned 18, he was made her guardian and financial conservator. When he joined the Church at 20, he couldn’t serve a mission because he had to take care of his mother’s safety and wellbeing. Unfortunately, because Hanson didn’t serve a mission, other members judge him.

“During my twenties, because I was not an ‘RM,’ I lost my first girlfriend in the Church,” Hanson said. “Her parents threatened to take away her support/funding for her to go to school if she didn’t find someone who was an ‘RM.’ After that I was often overlooked as a dating option by girls in the Church for the same reason.”

Someone not serving a mission should never be used as a marriage or dating requirement. There are circumstances that prevent both men and women from serving even if they are just as righteous as someone who serves full-time.

“I have known many ‘RMs’ through the years with serious issues of immorality, especially sexual addictions, infidelity and predatory behavior,” Hanson continued. “Serving a mission does not guarantee that someone is a good person. Not serving a mission does not mean someone isn’t a good person.”

Coming home early

DeeAnn Carter, a local in Rexburg, felt the weight of her son’s heavy heart as she absorbed the news that he would have an early homecoming. Her son had been hit by a car only two months into the mission field. Though the physical scars healed quickly, the emotional wounds remained with him.

Carter’s son withstood post-traumatic stress disorder until the pain engulfed him completely. He returned home from his mission shortly after.

Carter, seeking to find ways to help her son, discovered the story of an anonymous family dealing with the same sorrow that stems from coming home early.

The man and his wife had just learned that their son would be arriving home before the 24 months were completed. Through this father’s perpetual prayers, he journeyed through the Lord’s parables. He found hope. He found healing. He uncovered how he could help his son.

The first parable that struck him was the laborers in the vineyard. He was reminded of the Lord’s humbling response to those who were angry about having worked longer hours than the others, yet given the same wage at the end of the day. As some missionaries have served 24 months and others 24 hours, it is not ours to decide whether or not the Lord accepts another’s effort. He sees us individually. His plan for each of us is based on the individual. We should be grateful for that.

With this in mind, the father still questioned if people would be accepting of his son’s early return.

“Some people’s baskets will not be big enough to get their hearts around that idea,” the man countered.

He was then reminded of the parable of the Prodigal Son.

“This parable illustrates that there are only two kinds of righteous people in the world,” the father explained. “The unrighteous who flaunt their wickedness, and the self-righteous who hide behind their works to argue their worthiness and place in the house of the father. Both are selfish hearts. Now, consider the heart of the father in the story. He has the true righteous heart, though he would never claim to be righteous. How did he receive his boy when he returned? He ran to him.”

We would like to restate that we believe that missionary work is important to building the Church and bringing people unto Jesus Christ. However, we also recognize that serving a mission does not serve as “proof” of righteousness, and not serving does not mean one is unrighteous.

According to Return With Trauma, a study done by professors at Utah Valley University and BYU, one in five missionaries come home early. Of those missionaries, only 12% return home due to unresolved transgressions, and only 11% return early because of disobedience to mission rules. This leaves 77% of those missionaries returning home due to other factors. Less than a quarter of early-return missionaries come home due to unworthiness.

Yet, according to the same study, they found that six in 10 early return missionaries reported that they felt unwelcome or unloved by family and congregation members. People were either unfriendly or indifferent towards them. Nearly half reported that their local church leaders treated them poorly.

So how should we react to early returning missionaries?

According to the article Missionaries Who Return Home Early on the Church’s website, we first need to seek to understand. We need to start asking those seemingly uncomfortable questions.

What blessings did you receive from your service? What are your greatest concerns or worries right now? What are your plans for addressing the challenges that brought you home? What sources of support do you have? How can the lessons you learned on your mission strengthen you during this transition time?

Not every missionary will feel comfortable answering these questions depending on the relationship you have with them and what they experienced. We should, however, refrain from judgment and assumptions.

The article sent out by the Church explains that we can find ways to help missionaries. This can be through spiritual upliftment, such as helping them understand they are loved and needed in the Church. It can also be through personal upliftment, such as showing gratitude for that individual and helping them in their progression with education or work opportunities.

Missionaries who come home early have challenges that we may not understand. We should not pass judgment or make assumptions that contribute to the negative stereotypes from the past.

Conclusion

Missionaries play a vital role in the growth of the Church. They also soften many people’s hearts with their service. It is best to have missionaries that are prepared, repented, willing and able to serve to their fullest potential.

However, none of the things stated above are solely for missionaries. We are constantly taught that each member is a missionary and we can all provide service for others and soften others’ hearts.

No matter the reason a young man or woman doesn’t serve or comes home early, it is not our place to judge. It is our place to show compassion, love and kindness. While there may be issues clear to the eye, there are many issues invisible to anyone except the person dealing with them.