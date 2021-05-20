EDITORIAL: A windowless basement room – the housing policy for divorced students needs to change

by Bailee Merrill, Ashley Chilcutt and Alyssa Lamprecht

“I wake up underground every morning,” said Truman Burgess.

After a long day of school, a scuffed, white back door marks the entryway into the house he shares with five other men. Brown-carpeted stairs lead down into an ever-narrowing hallway where the ceiling hangs just two claustrophobic inches above his head. With each descending step, the basement air becomes noticeably humid, heavy and stale. He retires to his windowless room and sets the timer on his Christmas tree lights which simulate the rising of the sun. He remains there with his small desk, dresser, and twin-sized bed, until awoken hours later by his fake sunrise.

This is a typical day for Burgess, a senior studying English and self-proclaimed “basement-dweller,” all because he was denied an exception to live in approved single-student housing after his divorce.

According to the Approved Housing Guidebook, all divorced students at BYU-Idaho must legally apply for an exception to live in approved student housing because of a clause exemption the university has to the Fair Housing Act.

“We were granted the exemption that single students under the age of 27 will live in student housing,” Lynette de Haan, BYU-Idaho Housing Office Manager, explained.

This allows for men and women to be provided separate housing. Because this exemption stated that students had to be “single” to live in approved student housing, divorced students were automatically excluded.

Whether a divorced person is considered legally single or divorced is a cloudy matter and is dependent on the situation, which adds to the confusion of this school policy. There are very few resources students can consult to learn more about the exception process, adding to the complications of post-divorce life.

We at Scroll believe the housing policy for divorced students needs to be more transparent. While the Housing and Student Living Office is aware of the flaws of this policy, it is currently a legal policy that can’t be quickly changed. However, divorced students deserve to have the ins and outs of the policy clearly communicated to them through the exception process.

A brief background of the Fair Housing Act and BYU-I

De Haan provided some insight about this issue from an administrative standpoint.

“Years and years ago, there was so much discrimination in housing nationwide that the federal government stepped in,“ de Haan said.

This resulted in the Fair Housing Act of 1968, which prevents discrimination by any housing company or affiliate company against tenants on grounds of race, religion, sex, national origin, familial status or disability.

When this act was first implemented, BYU-I applied for a housing exception indicating that men and women should be housed separately and that housing would be exclusively used for students and closed to the community.

“The government established the rules upfront,” de Haan explained. “‘It was a ‘catch 22.’ We were, however, granted the opportunity to give exception to divorced students, but only with extreme need.”

This housing issue is specific to BYU-I. De Haan stated that each school has different requirements revolving around divorced students. BYU does not abide by the same housing technicalities. Below is an excerpt from their policy:

“Being divorced does not specifically exempt someone from living in BYU Contracted Housing. A landlord may choose not to rent to someone who is divorced but it would be their choice and not anything we mandate in any way.”

BYU-I’s divorced-student housing policy raises serious questions. Why does this policy exist? Why did the federal government create these rules for BYU-I alone? Why can’t it be changed at this time?

The obscurity around these questions is the main issue we see with this policy. We weren’t given all the answers; because of legal implications, some information was not released to Scroll. Below, we do our best to represent the perspective of the Housing Office and divorced students who have dealt firsthand with this policy.

The exception process

De Haan explained divorced students are “not really single, not really married, so they fall into this hole.”

When this housing policy was first put into place, divorced students were not allowed to live in single student housing at all. Since then, this housing policy has slightly shifted. When de Haan started working in the Housing Office over 10 years ago, it was adjusted so divorced students could fill out an exception form to possibly qualify if they have what the Housing Office considers an “exceptional circumstance.”

Here are the basics of the exception process:

1 — A divorced student goes to the Approved Housing Exceptions webpage, which lists which students are and are not approved to live in single-student housing.

2 — The student clicks the link to submit an exception request.

3 — The student fills out an online form for an exception. De Haan says this form asks where they’d like to live, who they want to live with, what accommodations they’d require and the reason they want an exception to the current policy.

4 — The form gets reviewed by the Exceptions Committee, which is made up of students and administrators from the Housing Office. The decision does not follow a list of criteria — it’s settled on a case-by-case basis. The committee decides if the student has an “exceptional circumstance,” as the exceptions webpage calls it.

5 —The conclusion is emailed to the student, stating if their exception request was approved, denied or in need of more information. The reason behind the decision isn’t included, but de Haan said the students can ask for this information if they’d like it.

6 — Students not approved are then encouraged to find community housing, whether that be on the BYU-I Bulletin Board or elsewhere.

De Haan acknowledged how difficult this process can be for students. The Housing Office’s ultimate desire is to ease this difficulty.

“We understand their worthiness and we’re doing everything we can to get them into approved housing, but legally we have to go through this process at this time,” de Haan said. “We are trying to help them. We really are.”

The perspective of divorced students

There seems to be a misunderstanding: the Housing Office is trying to help, but close to no information is shared about the process. Three divorced students interviewed by Scroll, shared that this process felt confusing, vague and isolating. They don’t feel advocated for, even with the Housing Office’s efforts dedicated to helping these students.

As to what questions are asked on the form, de Haan said, “We try to make it a little more standard so that nobody feels discriminated against. We don’t want to funnel their thoughts. We want them to be open with their ideas.”

Unfortunately, the form has had the opposite effect on many students. Lacie Lambert, a former BYU-I student, went through the exceptions process during Winter Semester 2020 after her divorce in 2018. She shared that the form’s questions felt vague, making her uncomfortable and apprehensive. Because no criteria is listed for what situations may be approved and little context is given for what the exception process entails, she wasn’t sure how much of her story to share.

“I don’t know why they do it in the first place, and the website has zero helpful information, so I chalked it up to feeling like those who have been married must be considered a potential hazard in single housing for some undisclosed reason,” Lambert said. “That’s a really damaging thing to someone who’s been through something like getting divorced or being widowed when you’re trying to get back into single life — let alone life in general.”

She was approved after submitting the exception request, but this did not change her feelings of discomfort about the process.

Burgess was initially denied approval to live in single student housing. As a result, he signed a housing contract for a basement space available in community housing with no windows and fluorescent lighting that he half-jokingly says is bad for his mental health.

Almost a month later, after the semester had already started, he received an email from the Housing Office saying the decision was reversed — he was approved if he still wanted to be in single-student housing. Burgess shared that the email he received from the office felt unsympathetic and unthoughtful.

“I felt like the school didn’t want me at all,” Burgess said. “Still feel that way. Left and right, it still feels like I’m jumping up and down with my hand up just to get their attention, and when they’ve given it, it’s been short, cold, digital sentences. No voices over the phone, no apologies or sympathies. It feels like the school doesn’t care to have me here, despite my high grades and scholastic contributions. It’s honestly drastically lowered my opinion of BYU-Idaho as a school.”

In a previous semester, Burgess’ community housing condition was almost unbearable. He chose to live week to week in Airbnb’s instead of his contracted housing.

Hannah Wagner, a junior studying art, has struggled to live as both a BYU-I student and a divorced woman.

“I feel like people view you in a different light once they find out you are divorced,” Wagner stated. “I even got an email from the housing committee specifically asking me not to disclose any information about my divorce because they didn’t want me talking about it to my roommates.”

Wagner felt like this email from the Housing Office was demoralizing because even though she left an abusive situation, she felt like she was viewed as the antagonist; like she was wrong to divorce her husband even though it was for her own safety.

“It’s not like we are doing anything wrong by being divorced,” Wagner said with frustration.

Temporary solutions as we hope for total reform

We at Scroll hope students will gain an understanding of the Housing Office’s sympathies, while pleading that the Housing Office will work to be more transparent with students and exhibit more care in these situations.

“There are so many things that can happen to cause a divorce,” de Haan said. “I have had students in the office who break down in tears. It breaks my heart to see these students being so emotionally stressed and they are still trying to go to school.”

Though the care and concern is present, it is lost in the vague presentation of information. We believe this dynamic can improve as the Housing Office makes changes, such as the following:

— Describing what may count as an “exceptional circumstance” or not. While we understand the Exceptions Committee does not have set criteria for these decisions, general guidelines on the website could give students context so they feel more confident sharing why they would like an exception. For example, “These are some things that may be considered as we review your situation…”

— Including clear policy details on the website. We ask that the Approved Housing Exceptions webpage be more detailed: what is the history of this policy? Where does it stem from? Why is it in place at BYU-I but not BYU?

As of now, under the “married/divorced” tab, it says, “divorced or widowed students with exceptional circumstances seeking to live in approved housing” may qualify to live in single student housing. This is the extent of detail given.

— Taking more care in handling communication with divorced students. We ask for more apparent compassion. In Burgess’ case, he felt the initial email he received about being denied was cold. We ask that these students are treated with more apparent sensitivity and dignity. Burgess said he wishes the Housing Office would call students, rather than emailing, if they are denied. We ask that if students are denied, members of the Housing Office give them direct resources to help find community housing, rather than simply pointing them to the bulletin board.

— Using BYU’s policy as a template for reform. A policy like BYU Provo’s holds no constraints on divorced students and their housing approval. This is a change we’d like to see in the future, but until that day we simply ask for more transparency and displayed compassion.

Though we don’t have all the details to the legal implications of this policy, we hope the Housing Office will make whatever changes possible so divorced students feel that they are advocated for through the housing process.

Despite the ambiguity and unpredictable legal circumstance these students have to face as a result of a major life-changing experience, we recognize that these changes to student policy will not be immediate. While we ask and wait for adjustments to be made, we can follow Burgess’ example of creating positivity in unideal circumstances.

“I am happy with who I am and proud of the person I’ve become and the decisions that I make,” Burgess said. “Even if I have to live underground, I think I am the happiest I have ever been. I think that goes to show that housing isn’t everything. I can get over this. I‘ve got my Christmas tree timer, my light set up. I got my fake sunrise, I got my books. I can manage.”