Election results reveal winners of 2021 Rexburg City Council election

The 2021 Rexburg City Council election results are in. According to current numbers, Mikel Walker, Robert E. Chambers and Colin Erickson won the three available positions, with 886, 903 and 965 votes respectively.

Although Walker is an incumbent, Chambers and Erickson are both new to the council. Eight year incumbent Brad Wolfe followed with 639 votes, losing his long held City Council position.

Walker has served for four years on the City Council, after 34 years as the emergency medical service chief for the Rexburg Fire Department. He hopes to direct Rexburg’s growth in a way that preserves its small town feeling.

“We need to have progress with a purpose,” Walker said.

Chambers currently works as the department head of the BYU-Idaho Religion Department, but has years of public service experience in Pocatello. He hopes to build trust between the local government and the citizens it serves.

“I really want to encourage a trust among the residents that this is not a government that is out to get you,” Chambers said. “This is not a group of individuals that has any other agenda but yours. We have a role to play, we want to play it well, but we are just residents like you. We want to do our best. That’s it.”

Erickson garnered 965 votes, more than any other candidate. He will be coming to the City Council after serving in the Rexburg Police Department for 29 years.

“I still want to serve, I still want to be part of the solution,” Erickson said. “I still want to be out there to do some things for the community.”

