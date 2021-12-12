Home Campus Embrace BYU-I's Christmas Cookie Study Hall event
Campus

Embrace BYU-I’s Christmas Cookie Study Hall event

By Natalee Westover
0
192
Billboard of Christmas cookie study hall event poster Photo credit: Natalee Westover

Pick up your cookies and hot chocolate at The Crossroads from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, until Dec. 14.

Scroll spoke to a few students and people who oversaw the event, and this is what they had to say.

Cookies of the day at the Christmas Cookie Study Hall event
Cookies of the day at the Christmas Cookie Study Hall event Photo credit: Jessica Brown

“I’m excited to get to talk to students at this time of the year and just give back a little,” said Wynn Hill, the dean of students. “It’s been fun. … Food always helps, right? I just think having some laughs with them, smile and then giving them something just feels really good.”

Luckily, cookies are provided during this stressful time of the semester. It gives students time to relax and take a break.

“It’s allowed me to kind of have a break and escape from the cold and socialize,” said Kaci Steinhour, a freshman studying biochemistry. “It’s like a reason to do something but also be productive, because people are looking to be social.”

It’s something positive that they can look forward to.

Oh, it’s so awesome,” said Tate Schow, a freshman studying biomedical science. “The hot chocolate is great, and the cookies are great. It brings us all together. We can socialize over the refreshments.”

Students have appreciated the small act of kindness provided in a warm and uplifting atmosphere.

This is the best thing that could ever happen to me,” said Jemma Nesbit, a freshman studying elementary education. “I love it so much. Literally, I look forward to that every night.

Decorations, candy canes and marshmallows by hot chocolate.
Decorations, candy canes and marshmallows by hot chocolate. Photo credit: Jessica Brown

It’s an exciting social gathering that gives students a break from their chaotic lives. They have the opportunity to enjoy their company, studying and refreshments.

Previous articleBREAKING NEWS: Second pedestrian hit by car in crosswalk in the past two weeks
Next articleIs Tom Holland the best Spider-Man?
Natalee Westover
RELATED ARTICLES
Campus

Give water polo a shot

Kela Munnerlyn - 0
Campus water polo is available to join at any point in the season.
Read more
Campus

How to earn credits with a language exam

Nathan Campbell - 0
Learn how BYU-Idaho students who speak a foreign language can earn up to 12 credits.
Read more
Campus

“The Rexburg boredom cure”

Isaac Dixon - 0
A student business attempts to make dating in Rexburg more fun.
Read more

Most Popular

A night at the Oscars in Rexburg

News Lily Hill - 0
BYU-Idaho students presented films from thriller to comedy at a student-produced film festival.
Read more

Is Tom Holland the best Spider-Man?

Opinion Jaron Morse - 0
With the recent release of Spider-Man: No Way Home's new trailer, one fact has become even clearer: Tom Holland is the best Spider-Man.
Read more

Embrace BYU-I’s Christmas Cookie Study Hall event

Campus Natalee Westover - 0
With the mix of the cold weather, finals and stress, the Christmas Cookie Study Hall event is a perfect place to study and de-stress.
Read more

BREAKING NEWS: Second pedestrian hit by car in crosswalk in the past two weeks

News Julia Brunette - 0
A pedestrian was rushed to the hospital after being struck by a car.
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

    EDITOR PICKS

    A night at the Oscars in Rexburg

    News Lily Hill - 0
    BYU-Idaho students presented films from thriller to comedy at a student-produced film festival.
    Read more

    Is Tom Holland the best Spider-Man?

    Opinion Jaron Morse - 0
    With the recent release of Spider-Man: No Way Home's new trailer, one fact has become even clearer: Tom Holland is the best Spider-Man.
    Read more

    Embrace BYU-I’s Christmas Cookie Study Hall event

    Campus Natalee Westover - 0
    With the mix of the cold weather, finals and stress, the Christmas Cookie Study Hall event is a perfect place to study and de-stress.
    Read more

    POPULAR POSTS

    A night at the Oscars in Rexburg

    News Lily Hill - 0
    BYU-Idaho students presented films from thriller to comedy at a student-produced film festival.
    Read more

    Is Tom Holland the best Spider-Man?

    Opinion Jaron Morse - 0
    With the recent release of Spider-Man: No Way Home's new trailer, one fact has become even clearer: Tom Holland is the best Spider-Man.
    Read more

    Embrace BYU-I’s Christmas Cookie Study Hall event

    Campus Natalee Westover - 0
    With the mix of the cold weather, finals and stress, the Christmas Cookie Study Hall event is a perfect place to study and de-stress.
    Read more

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    ABOUT US

    The Scroll informs, inspires and entertains the BYU-Idaho campus community through daily, multimedia storytelling. Our audience. We reach the student body, university employees and our alumni through multiple channels. Our production. We publish journalism daily that is engaging, useful and newsworthy and that adds value to our readers' lives. Our students. We train our laboratory environment effective researchers, journalists, editors, communicators, multimedia storytellers and writers as future leaders in a changing media landscape. Our faith. We believe BYU-Idaho comprises a unique, religious environment. We support and enhance that environment. We publish content that builds faith in Jesus Christ. Our Values. We value excellence, innovativeness, truth, humility, liberty, timeliness and fun. We are disciple-leaders.

    Contact us: byuicomm@gmail.com (208) 496-3737

    FOLLOW US

    © Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv