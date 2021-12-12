Embrace BYU-I’s Christmas Cookie Study Hall event

Pick up your cookies and hot chocolate at The Crossroads from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, until Dec. 14.

Scroll spoke to a few students and people who oversaw the event, and this is what they had to say.





“I’m excited to get to talk to students at this time of the year and just give back a little,” said Wynn Hill, the dean of students. “It’s been fun. … Food always helps, right? I just think having some laughs with them, smile and then giving them something just feels really good.”

Luckily, cookies are provided during this stressful time of the semester. It gives students time to relax and take a break.

“It’s allowed me to kind of have a break and escape from the cold and socialize,” said Kaci Steinhour, a freshman studying biochemistry. “It’s like a reason to do something but also be productive, because people are looking to be social.”

It’s something positive that they can look forward to.

“Oh, it’s so awesome,” said Tate Schow, a freshman studying biomedical science. “The hot chocolate is great, and the cookies are great. It brings us all together. We can socialize over the refreshments.”

Students have appreciated the small act of kindness provided in a warm and uplifting atmosphere.

"This is the best thing that could ever happen to me," said Jemma Nesbit, a freshman studying elementary education. "I love it so much. Literally, I look forward to that every night."





It’s an exciting social gathering that gives students a break from their chaotic lives. They have the opportunity to enjoy their company, studying and refreshments.