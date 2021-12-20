Home Campus End-of-year reflection: Seth Orton
End-of-year reflection: Seth Orton

By Natalie Rice
Image courtesy of outlandish apparel

Another semester of navigating through COVID-19 repercussions, trying to keep good grades, and meeting new professors and friends brought both triumphs and trials for many BYU-Idaho students. Seth Orton was one of those who made the best of it.

Orton, a junior majoring in business management marketing, reflected on his successful grades and job offers after this last semester at BYU-I. He highlighted new people he met, old friends he had reconnected with and a business he had helped start up through BYU-I.

“It was a quick semester, but I really liked it,” Orton said. “We started up a clothing apparel line through the campus, and it took off pretty decently.”

The line “Outlandish Apparel” includes hoodies with an original design on the back and graphic fronts with phrases like “Take a Hike” screen-printed on.

“I’m moving up to the head of marketing position next semester, and I’m pretty excited about that,” Orton said. “I’ve been doing a lot of the photoshoots for our social media page and helping come up with posts.”

He is making plans for better advertising starting January.

Orton capitalized on working toward specific marketing studies as they paired with his major. The interpersonal relationships he built inside of the major meant nearly the most to him overall.

“There are about 20 people on our team running our business, and I’m currently over about six of them,” Orton said. “I’ll be moving up to a chief position next semester, so a lot of people will rely on me to delegate.”

“Coming up with the name, advertising with Facebook and Instagram, and working with my team has all been effective and fun,” Orton said.

He plans to do everything in his power to grow the business and get the name out there more in the semesters to come.

“I’m excited about it all,” Orton said. “I’m hoping to move to Salt Lake after this next semester and really kick-start my future. There’s a lot of opportunity there, and for now, it feels right. I’m excited to see what else I’ll accomplish.”

