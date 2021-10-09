End Spirit Week with the Color Run

BYU-Idaho Fitness is sponsoring the Color Run as part of its Spirit Week. This will take place on Saturday, Oct. 9, at 11 a.m. in the Upper Fields by the Science & Technology Center.

This run caters to everyone from professional athletes to first-time runners.

“You will fit in at any level, but honestly, you don’t even have to run it,” said Katie Swanson, a junior studying health psychology who works with the campus recreation fitness advisor. “You can just enjoy the cookies (and) colors and chill with the DJ.”

To register for this event, you can go to the BYU-I Ticket Office, located at the University Store inside the Hyrum Manwaring Center. To register for the run, you can select from two packages:

— Package one: $3, includes a chuck and the buff.

— Package two: $10, includes a chuck, the buff and a T-shirt.

There are three distance options for participants.

“You can choose between one, two or three miles’ run,” said Lisa Robison, the campus recreation fitness advisor.

It is also possible to register the morning of the run; however, only 300 spots are opened from which many have already filled up. The prizes for the winners include duffel bags; drawstring bags; Ropes Course coupons; buy one, get one free Outdoor Resource Center rentals; bike and ski tune-ups and more.

Outdoor running teams will be present, including cross-country teams from BYU-I.

“Some people will be competitive, and they’ll take off, and they’ll win, but most people are there for the party,” Robison concluded.