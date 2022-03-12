Home Campus Entertainment for all at Open Mic Night
Entertainment for all at Open Mic Night

By Jadree Farmer
Students Kyle and Gabby sing Ben Rector's song, "Love Like This". Photo credit: Jadree Farmer

Every Tuesday from 7-9 p.m. at The Crossroads, students gather to cheer on friends, family and strangers alike at Open Mic Night.

One unique aspect about Open Mic Night from many other musical talent events at BYU-Idaho is that it does not require any prior planning or auditions for students to participate. Shortly before the event starts, a large whiteboard sits next to The Crossroads stage where students gather to write their names down if they would like to perform. Once the event begins, an emcee gives a brief introduction of each consecutive performer.

“We definitely get some regulars but also hear from new people sometimes,” said Ezrie Thacker, a junior studying elementary education.

Some students will attend the event as an observer several times before becoming a participant. Some have turned every Tuesday night into a weekly performance routine, and others spontaneously volunteer to share their talents while in attendance.

Hannah Dockstader performs an original piece.
Hannah Dockstader performs an original piece. Photo credit: Jadree Farmer

Hannah Dockstader is a sophomore studying exercise physiology and has performed at Open Mic Night on three separate occasions now.

“(I like) the fact that it’s for everyone,” Dockstader said. “Anyone can do anything that they want.”

This comment rang true at the most recent Open Mic Night when Dockstader sang one of her originals titled, “Dear John.” This song told the story of Dockstader and her roommate losing $40 to a food delivery guy named John who never showed up with their Taco Bell.

Toward the end of the night with extra time on the clock, Dockstader was also called up to the mic by her emceeing roommate to do an additional performance. This time, she created and sang a love song on the spot about a randomly chosen couple in the audience. The crowd was clearly impressed with her spontaneous talent based on their cheers and laughter.

“It’s not like you have to have something prepared,” Dockstader said. “It’s just a spur in the moment. If you got courage, get up there and do it on stage.”

Dockstader mentioned how much she loved to see the raw talents that individuals share at Open Mic Night.

For reminders about upcoming Open Mic Nights and other campus events, click here.

Jadree Farmer
