Entrepreneur event comes to Rexburg

On March 24, from 5-6:30 p.m., Rexburg will host an entrepreneur networking event to help students and members of the community make and build connections, increase their network and have access to education resources. The event will be held at 35 N. 1st E.

The event will be put on by the Regional Economic Development for Eastern Idaho which created the Eastern Idaho Entrepreneurship & Incubation Alliance in fall 2019.

“(This event) provides a platform to share experiences, ideas, and best practices; provide opportunities to network with others facing same changes in building a start-up or move their idea from concept to reality,” said Teresa McKnight, the CEO of REDI.

This event is held quarterly at various locations around eastern Idaho.

“We hope that a lot of students will attend because it’s such a good opportunity for them to meet business owners who are maybe interested in hiring students or interns,” said Casey Hurley, the associate dean for online in the college of business and communication at BYU-Idaho. “It’s just a good opportunity, in general, to connect with the community.”

Students, and others, who attend this event will be given the opportunity to hear from a successful entrepreneur. The city of Rexburg will provide a tour of the new Rexburg City incubator.

One-on-one conversations with members of the Eastern Idaho Entrepreneurship and Incubation Alliance team will also be available to attendees.

EI2 is an alliance formed under REDI.

“The best way to make connections is by networking,” McKnight said.

Anyone that chooses to come will be able to talk with multiple businesses and professionals about anything and everything entrepreneur related.

If circumstances don’t permit individuals to attend this event, the next EI2 entrepreneur network event will be on Thursday, June 23 from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Idaho Innovation Center in Idaho Falls.