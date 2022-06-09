Every IBC group for Spring 2022

The Integrated Business Core (also known as IBC) companies have been running strong this semester.

Melanie Piaz, a BYU-I graduate, explained to our radio station last May “Through IBC, students are able to learn key marketing and business techniques to help them succeed in their own businesses in the future.”

With less than seven weeks left of school, here is a rundown of the eight businesses currently operating on BYU-Idaho’s campus.

Nice Ice – A Hawaiian shaved ice stand that tastes as nice as it sounds.

Woofles – Rexburg’s very own on-campus waffle company.

Super Freeze Snack Shack – Freeze-dried snacks that highlight a retro theme.

Road Bum Apparel – Tie dye apparel for your inner gypsy-soul.

A Card Way to Heaven – A classic card game with a modern twist.

Churros A La Rex – Bro, get yourself a churro!

Carnival Cravings – Connect with your inner child and enjoy some gourmet cotton candy.

Mad Dog – The perfect hot dog for a nice summer day.

N’ice Ice

With the spring semester getting warmer in Rexburg, students need a way to stay cool and have a snack between classes. Luckily, N’ice has you covered.

This Integrated Business Core company, also known as IBC, sells shaved ice in the McKay Quad Amphitheater Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Our main goal is to sell shaved ice and give the students an escape from the daily routine,” said Tami Rojo, a senior studying business management. “We want this to be a place where students can hang out and feel welcome.”

The students running N’ice are made up of people from diverse locations and backgrounds, so they decided to bring this into their business strategy.

“We are very diverse here at N’ice, so we really focus on a culture of diversity and inclusiveness and show this through the diversity of our flavors, toppings and combinations,” Rojo said.

N’ice offers ways to save through a punch card that gives customers one free shaved ice after five purchases, as well as other promotions outlined on their social media.

To learn more, visit N’ice on their Instagram.

Woofles

It can be hard to have the energy to make waffles in the morning, but in the McKay Quad Amphitheater, the Integrated Business Core company Woofles serves gourmet waffles Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Woofles is a student-run business that had a bit of a rough start.

“Funny story about Woofles,” said Dallin Larsen, a junior studying business management. “Originally, we were going to do bagel sandwiches but that idea got shot down. So, we scrambled and in a matter of 24 hours we were able to come up with an entirely new business centered around waffles.”

Despite its rough start, Woofles has a strong commitment to its business.

“We as a team have worked very hard to build our business from the ground up,” said Gabriela Martinez, a senior studying business management operations. “We have done very good so far despite the setbacks we’ve had. We’ve very much come together as a team to bring together this company and bring Woofles to BYU-I.”

Super Freeze Snack Shack

Freeze-dried candy is currently popular online. Crunchy and decadent, freeze-dried candy has thawed the hearts of the country’s youth.

The science behind it is surprisingly simple, freezing the candy to solidify it and then removing the ice (and thus the water) via sublimation, creating a crunch to some candy that doesn’t naturally come with it.

Super Freeze Snack Shack, or SFSS, is an IBC business on-campus. They offer several different flavors from chocolate to sour skittles.

To those who dislike candy, Super Freeze Snack Shack has a message:

“I’ve always hated candy all my life, it’s sticky and has a weird texture you know?” said Ivan Miranda, a junior studying business management. “This business changed everything. This candy is as crunchy as a French potato, and it’s just like eating a cookie. I love it, I never thought I’d see the day where I’d like candy.”

Super Freeze Snack Shack can be found with other student businesses in the McKay Quad Amphitheater on Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Road Bum Apparel

Road Bum Apparel is a student-run company that joins students together through a mutual love of road trips and custom apparel.

Road Bum currently offers a selection of hand tie-dyed t-shirts as well as bucket hats and baseball caps. The highlight of their collection is line the graphic t-shirts with scenic views printed on the back being released weekly. The most current design, which will be released soon, features the Grand Tetons. Upcoming designs include the northern lights and the Valley of Fire.

“We started this company because we were wanting to give people a way to express themselves through vibrant colors with apparel,” said Shyanne Matheson, a junior studying marketing and Road Bum’s graphic designer. “On top of that we all really like music.”

Road Bum is dedicated to serving lovers of travel, adventure and music. The team has curated five road trip playlists separated by genre available for free on Spotify and Apple Music.

“Everyone who buys is a part of that road trip community,” said Dillon Mercer, a senior studying marketing. “We’re just trying to get as many students on campus a part of that community as possible … where people can make friends and take those road trips together.”

Stay updated on new graphic t-shirt designs by following Road Bum on Instagram here. For online purchases and more information visit their website here.

A Card Way to Heaven

A Card Way to Heaven is helping people find joy at the McKay Quad Amphitheater Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The employees invite the community of Rexburg to come and laugh with them.

Sydney Anderson, a senior studying business management, highlighted the purpose of their company.

“Our company purpose is to open a gateway of laughter and fun to those in Rexburg,” Anderson said. “If there is a way to laugh at something miserable, that’s what we want.”

Rather than trying to sell it to people who pass by, the employees encourage students to come and play a game of Rexburg Misery.

The purpose of the game is to rate a series of miserable situations on a pain index. The current deck has 150 different situations.

“Some examples are: you have a crazy roommate, your ex marries your roommate, you spend three hours trying to understand the instructions of your homework,” Anderson said.

The situations were created to resonate with students and their experiences here at BYUI.

“Our card game is a ton of fun — everyone who plays it, loves it,” said Joseph Tanefski, a junior studying finance.

Expansion packs are coming out soon, including a COVID-19 edition.

Churros A La Rex

Churros a la Rex is an IBC company that serves gourmet, Brazilian-inspired churros with a nostalgic twist.

Churros a la Rex offers either a classic 10-inch churro or a cup of churro bites for $4. Every churro comes with cinnamon sugar and a free drizzle of Nutella, strawberry sauce, peanut butter, or any other sauce they may have available at the time. They also offer deluxe flavor combinations with new flavors coming out each week.

“We are trying to be like a Disneyland type of churro place … to bring fun and a nostalgic memory to people,” said Gyuna Bak, a junior studying marketing.

Churros a la Rex will also be celebrating National Churro Day on June 6 with a buy-one-get-one-free deal.

“This upcoming Monday … we are treating it as the churro’s birthday so (the flavor of the week) is actually going to be a funfetti, birthday flavored churro,” said Anthony Otten, a senior studying business management and Chief Operations Officer for Churros a la Rex.

The Churros a la Rex booth is located just outside the McKay Library. They are open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday with the exception of noon to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays.

To learn more about Churros a la Rex, find their website here. Stay up to date on weekly flavors and events by following them on Instagram here.

Carnival Cravings

Carnival Cravings is open with games and cotton candy at the Smith amphitheater Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. On Tuesdays, it is open from 12:30-3:30 p.m.

Carnival Cravings is selling cotton candy, with available flavors including blue raspberry, green apple, pink vanilla and yellow mellow. Each flavor is priced at $3. Apart from selling candy, the business has games for people to play for $1.

“We have options for games,” said Emberly Jurgens, a junior studying marketing. “We do cornhole and balloon pop — sometimes that is a cheaper option. If people win the game, then they get a free cotton candy.”

Jameson Marcum, a junior studying marketing, highlighted that the purpose of Carnival Cravings is to spread joy in the community and on campus.

“When you were a kid and you went to a carnival, just think about how much joy you had getting a big thing of cotton,” Marcum said. “We want to bring that around campus and help people feel that joy again.”

To learn more about Carnival Cravings, you can check out their website here. Follow them on Instagram here.

Mad Dog

With a limited number of dining options on campus, it’s always refreshing to see new options pop up. This semester, Mad Dawgs, an IBC company, is offering a variety of different hot dogs available for purchase in the foyer of the Joseph Fielding Smith Building every Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Our whole goal as a hot dog company is to provide high-quality meals for on the go students that is cheap enough and filling enough to get them through their day,” said Marcie Hegstrom, a senior studying business management marketing.

Mad Dawgs offers classic options such as the chili dog, as well as more unique options like the mac and cheese hot dog.

“We do a new special every week, so come by each week to see what is new,” Hegstrom said.

To keep up to date with what new hot dogs Mad Dawgs is cooking up, visit their Instagram or text @maddogs22 to 81010 to receive live updates on what’s new with the Dawgs.



Contributors to this article included Colin Dupuis, Ruben Rodriguez, Cinthia Rodas and Gabriela Fletcher.