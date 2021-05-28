Every voice matters — speak your truth

March 16: A day of sorrow, a day of anger, a day where people refused to remain silent. A day people used their voices and spoke out against the discrimination embedded into the institutions of this country. A day of reckoning.

Over the past three months, Asian hate crimes and institutionalized racism have become more prevalent in the country. Racism and discrimination towards the Asian community have occurred for many years, unfortunately unnoticed.

According to the New York Times, on March 16 in Atlanta, Georgia, three local spas were the victims of a shooting that resulted in eight fatalities, targeting the Asian community. The motive behind these shootings revealed to be quite disturbing. The shooter claimed that he went to these massage parlors to “eliminate his temptation.”

According to Human Rights Watch website, discrimination towards the Asian and Pacific American populations increased significantly due to COVID-19. People referring to COVID-19 as the “Chinese Virus” or “Asian Virus” sparked more racist acts and tendencies. Former President Donald Trump calling it the “Chinese Virus,” while the secretary of state called it the “Wuhan Virus,”which sparked xenophobia within the country. At least 125 incidents of hate crimes occurred towards the Asian community after the pandemic started.

According to the Asian Pacific American Heritage Month Page, this led to the movements that we see today, “Stop Asian Hate,” and the revival of the “Asian American Movement” that began in the ’70s.

May is a special month for the Asian community and their heritage. It is known as the Asian Pacific Islander Heritage Month. This month calls for celebration, unity and activism, giving hope, a sense of purpose and love.

“I was impressed by seeing this even though I was not fully well versed in the subject,” said Vimean Meng, a freshman studying economics. “I saw ads on the internet promoting Asian businesses, which I thought was so nice.”

She further elaborated that small Asian businesses need all the support they can get and that this month, she feels a sense of home.

“Coming here was a huge culture shock,” said Alex Leong, a junior studying economics.

He later explained that knowing there is a month dedicated to encouraging Asian inclusion is comforting.

When Meng arrived in America from Cambodia, after the recent events throughout the U.S., she was nervous about her safety but quickly described the people as kind and warmhearted. She found it easy to feel included on campus.

Leong talked about how as a church school, the environment here has been respectful and inviting for him personally. Students from the Asian community expressed feeling included and welcomed. BYU-I is on its way to becoming more inclusive, according to Leong and Meng.

“I do not fear any Asian hate because it’s not happening here in Rexburg,” Leong said.

Still, Leong thinks the university should have a campaign about racism because it will help spread awareness while also striving for equality.

Meng mentioned that having a club on campus for Asians would be helpful with the culture shock some people may feel.

“I get a warm feeling when seeing another Asian walking on campus,” Meng said.

When people feel welcomed and are treated fairly, they feel a sense of home. Hopefully, everyone will find that home for themselves. This month is a reminder for people at BYU-I and everyone in the world to show more kindness.

To view BYUI-I’s official statement on non-discrimination policies, click here.