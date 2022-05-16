Everything you need to know about the Idaho Democratic primary

The 2022 election in Idaho has a full ticket, with House, Senate and governor positions up for reelection. Primary elections allow people to choose who represents them in the general election.

Here are candidates running in the Democratic primary on May 17 for the various positions to represent Idaho at the state and federal level.

United States Senate

1. David Roth. According to his website, he is the director of the Bonneville Youth Development Council in Idaho Falls, a nonprofit seeking to reduce youth substance abuse. His main legislative priorities as senator will be:

— Dedicate more federal funds and resources to evidence{{d}}-based programs proven to reduce substance use. Roth says supporting these programs will help organizations get to the root cause of addiction.

— Invest in Idaho education, especially in early childhood programs.

— Lower the cost of prescription drugs and increase access to mental health services in rural areas.

— Support a pathway to citizenship for the Dreamers. Roth also supports providing immigrants with an efficient, safe and legal way to enter the country, become citizens and contribute to their communities.

2. Ben Pursley. According to his website, Pursley runs a commercial real estate investment and development company in the Treasure Valley. Some tasks on his legislative agenda are:

— Have compassion and respect for lower-income earners.

— Honor the higher-income recipients with dignity and grace.

— Put more money in more people’s hands. Pursley says doing so directly benefits all Idaho businesses.

— Guarantee fair and equal access to voting.

— Lower the cost of healthcare and early childcare expenses.

United States House of Representatives

1. Wendy Norman. According to her website, Norman is an elementary school teacher in eastern Idaho. Some of her priorities as a representative would be:

— Expand economic opportunity and end runaway inflation

— Provide a first-rate education for all Americans

— Ensure that every American has access to affordable, high-quality health care

— Refuse all efforts to restrict voting rights

Idaho Governor

1. Stephen Heidt. According to his website, Heidt is a former grant manager and currently works at Idaho’s largest prison. He will focus on three main policy areas as governor:

— Secure full funding for Idaho education.

— Reform and transform the criminal justice system by decreasing the excess funding sent to Idaho prisons.

— Decriminalize cannabis.

2. David Reilly. According to his website, Reilly is out of Post Falls. Reilly will uphold five values as governor:

— Pro-Family. He will implement pro-natal policies, and provide young families with a monthly stipend for every child under 18.

— Pro-Life. He will ensure that the abortion is never again committed in Idaho.

— Pro-Bitcoin. He will get rid of capital gains taxes, property taxes, and income taxes for Idahoans who use Bitcoin.

— Pro-Small Business. He will tax out of state companies (especially corporations with policies that infringe on medical freedom) at a higher rate than companies owned by Idahoans.

— Pro-Progress. He will bring dignity back to Boise, and stamp out any policies that do not directly benefit Idahoans, or policies that compromise our Christian values.

3. Shelby Rognstad. According to his website, Rognstad is the current mayor of Sandpoint. He will have four main priorities as governor:

—Take care of the community with a science–based approach to the pandemic and healthcare.

— Help families by funding Idaho’s schools.

— Protect our public lands where we hunt, fish, recreate and make a living.

— Defend our freedom by protecting our democratic system from attack.

Both Reilly and Rognstad are write-in candidates. In order to vote for them, you will have to write in their name on the ballot.

Idaho Lieutenant governor

1. Terry Pickens Manweiler. According to her website, Manweiler is a lawyer practicing real estate litigation, construction litigation and general commercial litigation. Manweiler has four values for Idaho as Lieutenant governor:

— Economic growth. To foster that growth, Manweiler will focus on small business and fostering programs for businesses.

— Public education. Manweiler will ensure Idaho provides equal access to a quality education to all citizens.

— Public lands. Manweiler will make sure public lands stay public and maintain access for recreation, hunting and fishing.

— Civil rights. Manweiler believes all are entitled to equal justice under the law and will fight for rights such as freedom of privacy and freedom of choice.

How to register to vote

While college students are away from home attending BYU–Idaho, it can be difficult to get involved during election season. Do you vote in your home state or do you vote in Idaho? BYU-I students can register to vote in Idaho elections as long as they meet the qualifications to register and don’t vote in another state.

According to an article from the Dean of Students titled “Voter Registration for Idaho Resident and Non Resident Students” there are four qualifications to vote in Idaho:

— A citizen of the United States.

— At least 18 years of age on election day.

— A resident in the state and in the county for 30 days prior to election day.

— Registered as required by law.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, Idaho is one of 21 states to allow same-day voter registration. You can register to vote and vote in the primary on the same day.

When you register to vote, you will need to bring proof of identity (such as a drivers license or social security card) and proof of address.

There are several polling places in Madison county. You can locate your polling place through the Idaho Secretary of State office.