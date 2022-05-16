Everything you need to know about the Idaho Republican primary

Primary elections will be held on May 17 for the state of Idaho. According to Idaho’s Secretary of State office, “The purpose of primary elections in the State of Idaho is to allow members of a recognized political party to select that party’s nominees to go on the general election ballot.”

Here are candidates running in the Republican primary for the various positions to represent Idaho at the state and federal levels.

United States Senate

1. Mike Crapo. Mike Crapo is the incumbent and is running for a fifth term as Senator. According to his website, some of his main legislative priorities will be:

— Balancing the budget and lowering taxes. Crapo will work to decrease the national debt and make taxes fairer for the working class.

— Protecting the rights of the unborn and the rights of veterans. He will improve veteran benefits in Idaho and support legislation to protect the unborn.

— Fighting government overreach. Crapo will advocate policy that will help small businesses expand and succeed.

— Defending Second amendment rights. Crapo won’t support unnecessary restrictions for law-abiding citizens to own a gun.

2. Ramont Turnbull. According to his website, Turnbull is a Business Development Manager at a high-tech, fiber optic assembly company residing in Meridian. Some of his legislative priorities will be:

— Budget and Fiscal Responsibility. Turnbull believes the federal government needs to have a balanced budget.

— Collaboration. Turnbull supports bringing people from all sides together to accomplish common goals.

— Healthcare. Turnbull advocates that healthcare should be handled at the local level since it can best address needs of the individual community.

— Jobs and Education. While Turnbull says education should be left to the states, he believes lowering taxes will help create jobs in all sectors.

3. Brenda Bourn. According to her website, Bourn works as a diabetic educator working with people as they navigate diabetic living. Her legislative actions would be three-fold:

— Restore medical freedom. Bourn supports freedom in the medical field to do what they feel is best without the threat of government interference or administrative restrictions.

— Protecting our borders. Bourn advocates for stronger border protection so human traffickers, criminals and illegal drugs enter our country at a lower rate.

— Empower educational freedom. Bourn will fight for parental rights in their child’s education.

4. Natalie Fleming. According to her website, Fleming works in database development in Treasure Valley. Her focus as a legislature will be:

— Family-focused free market economic security. Fleming believes legislators should craft more policy that helps families become homeowners.

— Upholding the great American multipartisan tradition. Fleming will advocate for more bipartisan legislation to accomplish tasks lasting through multiple election cycles.

— Protecting the right to privacy. Fleming will ban the selling and collection of American private data by federal and state agencies.

5. Scott Trotter. According to his website, Trotter operates a sign-making business in Lewiston. Some of his legislative values are:

— Strengthening family values

— Reducing the national debt

— Freedom of religion

— Smaller government

United States House of Representatives

1. Mike Simpson. Mike Simpson is the incumbent and is running for a twelfth term in Congress. According to his website, he will focus on seven tasks with his legislative agenda.

— Fighting for Idaho farmers. Simpson will work to make sure farmers have the tools they need to succeed.

— Addressing climate change. Simpson supports using technology, incentives and innovation to move our economy to more independent sources of energy and being patient during the transition from fossil fuels.

— Taking Care of Our Heroes. Simpson will advocate for veterans’ rights and fuller funding of the Veterans Administration.

— Getting You Quality Health Care. Simpson will fight against healthcare run by the federal government.

— Protecting Your 2nd Amendment. Simpson will resist bans on firearm ownership as well as legislation that promotes taxing firearms and ammunition.

— Securing Our Nation’s Border. Simpson will advocate in favor of protecting the border and against those protecting illegal immigrants.

— Balancing Our Spending. Simpson believes getting American finances in order should be the first priority of congress.

2. Bryan Smith. According to his website, Smith is a lawyer and businessman out of Idaho Falls. Some of his legislative priorities will be:

— Protect our elections. Smith will promote election security and protecting votes at the ballot box.

— Maintain Pro-America First Agenda. Smith believes we should prioritize America in domestic and foreign policy by securing our border, ending business crippling regulations, advocating school choice and securing energy independence.

— Support energy. Smith supports fracking and opening construction on the Keystone pipeline to lessen dependence on foreign oil.

— Support congressional term limits. Smith believe term limits for congress would allow congressman to better serve constituents.

— Oppose dam breaching on Snake river.

3. Flint Christensen. According to his website, Flint Christensen is a veteran and the recreation director for the Idaho Youth Ranch. The most important issues to him are:

— States’ rights. Christensen will work to educate Americans and work to repeal the 16th and 17th amendments of the constitution.

— Term limits. Christensen supports term limits for campaigns that fails to get at least 75% of the primary vote.

— Defense of our borders. Christensen believes the United Stares should remove welfare incentives and encourage a quicker path for those committed to elevating America and the constitution.

— Education. Christensen advocates for education to be taught at the local level, not the federal level.

Idaho Governor

1. Brad Little. Little is the current government of Idaho and is running for a second term. According to his website, he centers his reelection campaign around his top ten accomplishments while in office.

— Easing burdens and restrictions on individuals and small businesses

— Providing historic tax relief and stable budgeting

— Pushing back on Biden’s overreach

— Leading on COVID response

— Finding solutions to Biden’s border crisis

— Giving raises and bonuses to those in law enforcement

— Supporting Veterans and the Guard by investing in veteran homes and scholarships

— Supporting education by investing in literacy, education{{,}} and workforce training for students

— Making investments in transportation, water and agriculture without raising taxes

— Promoting election integrity and freedom

2. Steven Bradshaw. According to his website, Bradshaw has been the pastor at the Cocolalla Cowboy Church in Bonner County for 17 years. He has four goals as governor:

— Eliminate the grocery tax

— Hold government offices accountable

— Promote Idaho small businesses and commerce

— Pushback on federal overreach

3. Ben Cannady. According to the Idaho Republican Party, Ben Cannady is a full-time father. His top three priorities in Idaho are:

— Putting and keeping parents in charge of their kids’ future. Cannady believes students should be taught taxes and how to invest in their future.

— Rooting out corruption in government at every level

— Setting up a more welcoming environment to bring more jobs and manufacturing businesses back from overseas and put Americans back to work.

4. Ed Humphreys. According to his website, Humphreys works as a financial advisor in the Treasure Valley area. Humphreys will strive to uphold three values as governor.

— Abolish Idaho income tax. Humphrey believes reducing income tax will limit the size and scope of the government and protect money from fraud, waste and abuse.

— Government for the people. Humphrey fights against reducing individual rights for the collective good.

— School Choice For Families. Humphreys supports giving parents vouchers to choose from a variety of places for students to receive an accurate and patriotic education.

5. Ashley Jackson. According to her website, Jackson will focus on these policies as governor.

— Reject federal control and mandates. Jackson will protect individual and state rights when facing vaccine and mask mandates.

— Legalize marijuana

— Lower the cost of housing

— Refocus Idaho public school curriculum away from ideas such as Critical Race theory.

6. Lisa Marie. According to the Idaho Republican Party, Marie has run for various elected positions since 2014. She will focus on three primary issues:

— Investing more money to find and protect our “Idaho Tortured and Missing Children”

— Changing candidate election requirements for state, federal, county and city offices so criminals cannot hold elected positions.

— Investigating political crimes in Idaho

7. Janice Mcgeachin. According to her website, Janice Mcgeachin is the current lieutenant governor for Idaho. She will focus policies on four values:

— Stand for America-first policies

— Prioritize individual rights through policies protecting the second amendment

— Protect state sovereignty and fight for Idaho‘s right to decide what’s best for Idaho.

— Defend traditional conservative values

8. Cody Usabel. According to the Idaho Republican Party, Usabel works as a feeder truck driver for a national delivery company. His top three issues to address as governor are:

— Lower taxes. Usabel believes that Idahoans need to keep more of the money they make.

— Root education system in conservative values and turn away from Critical Race theory.

— Bring light to corruption in Idaho politics

Idaho Lieutenant Governor

1. Scott Bedke. According to his website, Bedke has served as the Idaho Speaker of the House since 2012. Some of his priorities as Lieutenant governor will be:

— Lowering taxes and reducing regulation

— Standing with law enforcement

— Ensuring quality education in Idaho

— Preserving family values

— Promoting sustainable growth and fiscal

2. Daniel Gasiorowski. According to the Idaho Republican Party, Gasiorowski is a veteran and firefighter living in Boise. His top three causes are:

— Eliminating sales tax on groceries

— Creating more affordable housing

— Maintaining the existence of property taxes

3. Priscilla Giddings. According to her website, Giddings served nine years in active duty as a pilot in the Air Force. Some of her priorities as Lieutenant governor will be:

— Repeal the grocery tax

— Oppose critical race theory in schools

— Advocate for gun rights

— Defend medical freedom of choice

To learn about each of the candidates more in depth, you can visit their websites or the voter guide from Vote411.

How to register to vote

While college students are away from home attending BYU-Idaho, it can be difficult to get involved during election season. Do you vote in your home state or do you vote in Idaho? BYU-I students can register to vote in Idaho elections as long as they meet the qualifications to register and don’t vote in another state.

According to an article from the Dean of Students titled “Voter Registration for Idaho Resident and Non-Resident Students” there are four qualifications to vote in Idaho:

— A citizen of the United States.

— At least 18 years of age on election day.

— A resident in the state and in the county for 30 days prior to election day.

— Registered as required by law.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, Idaho is one of 21 states to allow same-day voter registration. You can register to vote and vote in the primary on the same day.

When you register to vote, you will need to bring proof of identity (such as a drivers license or social security card) and proof of address.

There are several polling places in Madison county. You can locate your polling place, based on your address, through the Idaho Secretary of State office.