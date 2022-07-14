Home News Exercise with a bath
Exercise with a bath

By Logan Buchanan
Participants take off from the starting line. Photo credit: Logan Buchanan

The city of Rexburg hosted its annual Foamy 5K on Saturday, July 9 at Riverside Park.

The event included a 5K run for all age groups to enjoy time in the sun and get clean at the same time. Participants ran through stations of foam throughout the race — including one at the beginning, one at the end and two others throughout the course.

“It’s a good family event,” said Jake Linford, events and facilities coordinator for the city of Rexburg.

The race included four heats to help with congestion on the course. Every 20 minutes would signal a new heat, with the first beginning at 9 a.m. and the last at 10 a.m.

“I think it just provides a little bit of fun,” Linford said. “The kids eat it up.”

To learn more about how to get involved with a local race, click here.

Logan Buchanan
