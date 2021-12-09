Explore “Land Marks” from BYU-I’s own art professor

“Accidental land art includes marks on the land that were not intended to be art but have some visual interest or aesthetic qualities,” Belka said.

Belka had a few things to say about his favorite photograph that he took. He’s proud and passionate about this piece.

“My favorite photograph is the photograph that you see right when you walk into the gallery,” David Belka art professor and photographer said. “It is an image of an artwork done by Andy Goldsworthy that is in the Presidio in San Fransisco. It’s in a eucalyptus forest and I like the atmosphere in it. I like that it’s a work of art by a pretty well-known artist, but the photograph itself is its own work of art.”

He feels blessed to teach and loves the opportunity to share his passion with his students. He’s able to educate them about his passion while he supports their growth and learning.

“Land Marks” exhibit is about the natural marks in nature and being able to capture its beauty.

“My process of producing these images was to go beyond documentation and portray each image as an individual work of art, with careful consideration to lighting, design and how they conceptually tie together,” Belka said.

You can experience the “Land Marks” exhibit at the Jacob Spori art gallery till Dec. 15.

The gallery hours are:

— Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

— Saturday, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Visit the Spori art gallery website for more information.