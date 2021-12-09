Home Uncategorized Explore "Land Marks" from BYU-I's own art professor
Uncategorized

Explore “Land Marks” from BYU-I’s own art professor

By Natalee Westover
0
127
Land Marks exhibition poster in front of Spori gallery Photo credit: Natalee Westover

“Accidental land art includes marks on the land that were not intended to be art but have some visual interest or aesthetic qualities,” Belka said.

Belka had a few things to say about his favorite photograph that he took. He’s proud and passionate about this piece.

“My favorite photograph is the photograph that you see right when you walk into the gallery,” David Belka art professor and photographer said. “It is an image of an artwork done by Andy Goldsworthy that is in the Presidio in San Fransisco. It’s in a eucalyptus forest and I like the atmosphere in it. I like that it’s a work of art by a pretty well-known artist, but the photograph itself is its own work of art.”

He feels blessed to teach and loves the opportunity to share his passion with his students. He’s able to educate them about his passion while he supports their growth and learning.

“Land Marks” exhibit is about the natural marks in nature and being able to capture its beauty.

“My process of producing these images was to go beyond documentation and portray each image as an individual work of art, with careful consideration to lighting, design and how they conceptually tie together,” Belka said.

You can experience the “Land Marks” exhibit at the Jacob Spori art gallery till Dec. 15.

The gallery hours are:

— Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

— Saturday, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Visit the Spori art gallery website for more information.

Previous articleGive water polo a shot
Next articleVisual media has own spotlight at senior showcase
Natalee Westover
RELATED ARTICLES
Uncategorized

Rexburg gets festive with Wreathburg

Lily Hill - 0
This month, the Art Stroll partnered up with Kendra Smith to put on "Wreathburg," a fun, local fundraiser to raise money for the Rexburg tabernacle and inspire creativity.
Read more
Uncategorized

The Christmas River anticipates its opening

Sabrina Benites - 0
The Christmas River is projected to open this week.
Read more
Uncategorized

Power 2 Become

gracewride - 0
Power 2 Become was hosted in the John W. Hart Building on Friday, Oct. 27. Speakers encouraged students and guests to discover their passions,...
Read more

Most Popular

BREAKING NEWS: Second pedestrian hit by car in crosswalk in the past two weeks

News Julia Brunette - 0
A pedestrian was rushed to the hospital after being struck by a car.
Read more

Rexburg gets festive with Wreathburg

Uncategorized Lily Hill - 0
This month, the Art Stroll partnered up with Kendra Smith to put on "Wreathburg," a fun, local fundraiser to raise money for the Rexburg tabernacle and inspire creativity.
Read more

Visual media has own spotlight at senior showcase

Campus Natalie Rice - 0
Seniors wrap up their four-year experience with a visual media exhibit at the senior showcase, highlighting an original sticker swap portion and free refreshments.
Read more

Explore “Land Marks” from BYU-I’s own art professor

Uncategorized Natalee Westover - 0
Belka finds the natural gems in the landscapes of nature.
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

    EDITOR PICKS

    BREAKING NEWS: Second pedestrian hit by car in crosswalk in the past two weeks

    News Julia Brunette - 0
    A pedestrian was rushed to the hospital after being struck by a car.
    Read more

    Rexburg gets festive with Wreathburg

    Uncategorized Lily Hill - 0
    This month, the Art Stroll partnered up with Kendra Smith to put on "Wreathburg," a fun, local fundraiser to raise money for the Rexburg tabernacle and inspire creativity.
    Read more

    Visual media has own spotlight at senior showcase

    Campus Natalie Rice - 0
    Seniors wrap up their four-year experience with a visual media exhibit at the senior showcase, highlighting an original sticker swap portion and free refreshments.
    Read more

    POPULAR POSTS

    BREAKING NEWS: Second pedestrian hit by car in crosswalk in the past two weeks

    News Julia Brunette - 0
    A pedestrian was rushed to the hospital after being struck by a car.
    Read more

    Rexburg gets festive with Wreathburg

    Uncategorized Lily Hill - 0
    This month, the Art Stroll partnered up with Kendra Smith to put on "Wreathburg," a fun, local fundraiser to raise money for the Rexburg tabernacle and inspire creativity.
    Read more

    Visual media has own spotlight at senior showcase

    Campus Natalie Rice - 0
    Seniors wrap up their four-year experience with a visual media exhibit at the senior showcase, highlighting an original sticker swap portion and free refreshments.
    Read more

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    ABOUT US

    The Scroll informs, inspires and entertains the BYU-Idaho campus community through daily, multimedia storytelling. Our audience. We reach the student body, university employees and our alumni through multiple channels. Our production. We publish journalism daily that is engaging, useful and newsworthy and that adds value to our readers' lives. Our students. We train our laboratory environment effective researchers, journalists, editors, communicators, multimedia storytellers and writers as future leaders in a changing media landscape. Our faith. We believe BYU-Idaho comprises a unique, religious environment. We support and enhance that environment. We publish content that builds faith in Jesus Christ. Our Values. We value excellence, innovativeness, truth, humility, liberty, timeliness and fun. We are disciple-leaders.

    Contact us: byuicomm@gmail.com (208) 496-3737

    FOLLOW US

    © Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv