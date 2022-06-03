Home Campus Explore the universe at BYU-I's planetarium
Explore the universe at BYU-I’s planetarium

By Cinthia Rodas
Students waiting in the Planetarium for the show to start. Photo credit: Cinthia Rodas

BYU-Idaho’s Planetarium, in room 107 of the George S. Romney Building, showcases different movies that allow viewers to participate in an immersive and informative experience. It is curated by the movie being shown and the student operator.

Scroll spoke with the planetarium about its May show in the video below.

Josie Stalker, a junior studying physics, is one of those operators. Instead of relying heavily on the show to educate, she takes the time to share her knowledge with her audience.

“I worked for NASA before I came here,” Stalker said. “I have a lot of experience in the space world. Typically, I get young children in my shows, so I always tell my story to the young children because I was 14 when I started. I try to encourage them through my story and my experience.”

Students line up down the hall to enter the Planetarium.
Students line up down the hall to enter the Planetarium. Photo credit: Cinthia Rodas

At 12 years old, Stalker won a scholarship for space camp, then again at 13 and 14.

“When I was 14, I met with some people at space camp,” Stalker said. “They were like, ‘You would be a great intern. We would love to have you as an intern, but you have to be a college student.‘”

After completing her first year of high school, Stalker decided to test out and enroll in an early college program.

When she turned 15, she was able to apply to become a NASA intern. She interned with them every summer until she served her mission.

When Stalker returned home, she interned one more summer and then went to BYU-I. Now, she works at the planetarium as she continues her education.

Josie posing with the Planetarium full with students
Josie posing with the Planetarium full with students Photo credit: Cinthia Rodas

“My type of shows are very laid back,” Stalker said. “They’re very fun and very interactive. I ask a lot of questions. I get a lot of laughter, and I have a lot of engagement with the audience. At least, that’s my goal.”

The planetarium invites all students, stating on their website that they offer “an opportunity to explore our Universe through several different shows. Come see the stars, planets and recognize constellations as they appear above you, just as if you were gazing at the night sky.”

Sofia Salmeron, a freshman majoring in marriage and family studies, shared her experience at the planetarium.

“First of all, it’s fun,” Salmeron said. “Second of all, every month is different … If you don’t have too much knowledge, like me, you can learn there. You don’t have to take a test. You don’t have to take a whole class … It’s just something that you can go to, and it’s cheap.”

The planetarium is open every Thursday at 7 p.m. At the door, participants are charged $2.

Students handing their tickets to enter the planetarium
Students handing their tickets to enter the planetarium Photo credit: Cinthia Rodas

It is also open to private showings for any groups in the community. Reserve a showing on their website.

Cinthia Rodas
