Exploring principles of love and personal growth during general conference

On Saturday Oct. 2, leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints gathered together in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, for the 191st Semiannual General Conference. They primarily discussed the love of God, temple work and self-improvement. Several students tuned in to the Saturday sessions over television, radio or the broadcast in the John Taylor Chapel.

Temple work appeared to be a prominent theme for two students, Dallin Martin, a junior majoring in international studies, and Lydia Pedersen, a junior studying English education.

“Temple work stuck out to me a lot. … Now that you can go back to the temple and do vicarious work, they’re trying to encourage people to get back into the habit of it,” Dallin Martin said.

In addition to talking about temple work, many of the ideas discussed in the conference relate to the BYU-Idaho Mission Statement and the principles of the BYU-I Learning Model. BYU-I’s mission is “to develop disciples of Jesus Christ who are leaders in their homes, the Church and their communities.”

Students seem to have taken the mission to become better disciples of Christ to heart according to the messages they heard in general conference.

“I want to implement more time going to the temple and gathering names or doing family history in preparation for the temple,” Pedersen said.

She then explained her Doctrine and Covenants class project. She decided to limit and lower her use of social media to better herself and become a better follower of Christ. The messages of general conference assured her this choice was the one she needed to make to improve herself.

Additionally, students have been using the five principles of the BYU-I Learning Model as they seek to internalize and apply what they learned from the messages at general conference. The five principles of the Learning Model are “Exercise Faith,” “Teach by the Spirit,” “Lay hold on the word of God,” “Take action” and “Love, serve, and teach”.

Students can stay dedicated to holding on to the word of God they heard during conference by setting goals for self-improvement.

“Holding yourself to the things that you’ve learned is going to be a lot more effective than just saying, ‘Oh, I will improve in this area,'” Dallin Martin said. “Having something to work towards is going to definitely help you improve a lot.”