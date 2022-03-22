Home Uncategorized Extended Play Cinema features 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding'
Extended Play Cinema features ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding’

By Grace Angus
0
107
Ellie Bush's wedding mood board which served as the inspiration for the decorations. Photo credit: Grace Angus

On Saturday, March 19 at 6:30 p.m., the Romance Theater hosted its third Extended Play Cinema featuring “My Big Fat Greek Wedding.”

Members of the community gathered in wedding attire to watch “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” and participate in an immersive experience with the movie.

“This is part of our extended play series,” said Mishae Minson, the Rexburg City Arts event coordinator. “We’ve done a series of movies where we like to immerse people in the experience of the movie. So not only are they watching the movie, but they are eating the food and wearing the clothes that they would in the movie.”

The night included a Greek food buffet, Bundt cakes and a Windex sharp-shooting contest.

The Windex sharp-shooting range.
The Windex sharp-shooting range. Photo credit: Grace Angus

Chad and Carlie Westenskow attended the event. Chad is a junior studying computer information technology and Carlie is a recent communication graduate from Arizona.

“It was so clever,” Carlie Westenskow said. “The Bundt cake shrine was my favorite part.”

During the month of February, mood boards were displayed in the lobby of the Romance Theater. Patrons voted on their favorite wedding styles, which were then used to decorate the theater to present a wedding.

“I arranged all the flowers with the BYU-Idaho floral department bridal couture class,” Minson said. “I’ve been working with them the last few months. And then they designed the flowers and they brought them over this morning and then we just did a little bit of decorations today.”

Jed Platt, the director of Rexburg Cultural Arts, recommended the film.

“‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding’ never reached number one at the box office, but it remains the highest grossing independent romantic comedy of all time,” Platt said. “When it comes to wedding-themed movies, it is a fan favorite. Believe it or not, it was a challenge to find a fun, family-friendly wedding-themed movie.”

The wedding decorations inside the Romance Theater.
The wedding decorations inside the Romance Theater. Photo credit: Grace Angus

The hard work put into the event paid off when the line for the event extended out to the street.

“There was a line out the door before I even showed up,” Minson said. “It was really gratifying since these events, they’re kind of lesser known, not a lot of people know about them. The fact that there’s one out the door means that we’ve been getting better and getting more people now.”

More information can be found on the Rexburg Arts website.

Grace Angus
