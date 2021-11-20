Home Uncategorized Extended Play Cinema to feature The Princess Bride
Extended Play Cinema to feature The Princess Bride

By Shanna Coombs
Side view of the Romance Theatre. Photo credit: Kela Munnerlyn

The Romance Theater in Downtown Rexburg will be presenting an extended cinema feature, The Princess Bride. On Nov. 20, at 6:00 p.m. the Romance Theater will begin their activities proceeding The Princess Bride. Each ticket costs $12.

“It’s a movie you’re very familiar with but in a format you’ve never seen before,” said Chloe Booth, a BYU-Idaho graduate and Romance Theater staff member.

The Romance Theater staff are encouraging all to come dressed up to participate in activities, which will include sword fighting, contests, snacks, giveaways, Cliffs of Insanity climbing, peanuts and fake iocaine powder. Everyone who attends gets their own sword.

“It’s a more of an immersive movie so we’ll be having fencing demonstrations from the fencing club up on BYUI’s campus,” said Jed Platt, the cultural arts director for the city of Rexburg.

The Romance Theater will host two movies per semester for their extended cinema feature. Each show will be unique with different ideas to make the show come to life for the audience.

For more information or to buy tickets go to their website or visit their Facebook page.

Shanna Coombs
