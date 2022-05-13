Home Campus Facing fear: how the Ropes Course helps people grow
CampusFeatures

Facing fear: how the Ropes Course helps people grow

By Jake Hess
0
128
The BYU-Idaho Ropes Course, located above campus. Photo credit: Jake Hess

There’s no growth in the comfort zone.

Everyone’s heard it.

The growth that comes from challenges — more than just an adrenaline rush for thrill seekers — is what the BYU-Idaho Ropes Course strives to give.

Completed in 2020, the ropes course is located above the university in the upper fields. It boasts a continuous belay system, allowing each participant to move through the course safely and quickly. It can hold up to 60 people at a time.

“The ropes course contains three levels,” says the official website. “Each more challenging than the previous level. The bottom level had moderate challenges and the top level is the most difficult.”

Situated around the course are many different team-building activities including a giant rope swing, a wall climb and a 40-foot pole climb.

Wooden structures around the course for different team building activities
Wooden structures are placed around the course for different team building activities. Photo credit: Jake Hess

While impressive, what sets the ropes course apart isn’t the facility itself; it is the focus given to each individual participant.

Everyone, of course, is different. For some, getting to the top is relatively easy and exciting. For others, even trying the first level seems a bit too much.

“We as a staff are really mindful of those people,” said Sarah Child, a senior studying recreational management. “If we notice that they’re nervous, then we’ll talk them through things and help them out.”

Child explained that the staff works to help each participant find a perfect place between being just enough of a challenge to make them uncomfortable, and yet not so much to be completely overwhelming.

“Taking them through that process step by step and being there is really cool to watch,” Child said.

Child once helped a girl who did not think she could make it farther than climbing up the first ladder. They spent a few minutes on the first platform and then they talked and watched the sunset until she felt ready to try an obstacle.

A poster hanging right by the entrance.
A poster hanging right by the entrance of the ropes course. Photo credit: Jake Hess

“She took one step,” Child said, smiling. “She ended up doing a few different obstacles.”

Jason Thornton, the ropes course manager and outdoor advisor, has seen and heard many stories like this.

“Every month I sent out a survey, and I asked for inspirational stories,” Thornton said. “I got a lot of stories about students who didn’t think they’d be able to get off the ground, but ended up jumping off the top and having fun.”

Every member of the staff strives to help participants realize they are capable of much more than they think.

“That’s what we’re all about — trying something new, challenging yourself — and I’ve seen people come out here and really overcome a lot.”

Information on the ropes course can be found on the website.

Previous articleNate vs. Raybould: A closer look at Idaho’s District 34 race
Next articleRexburg’s very own ghostbuster
Jake Hess
RELATED ARTICLES
Campus

5 tips for fun in the sun

Rylee Goodman - 0
Explore different ways students at BYU-Idaho can make the most of spring semester.
Read more
Features

Rexburg’s very own ghostbuster

Chester Chan - 0
There's something strange in our neighborhood. Who we gonna call?
Read more
Campus

How BYU-Idaho students can learn from women in the scriptures

Rylee Goodman - 0
Read about various scriptural female influences favored by the BYU-Idaho staff and students.
Read more

Most Popular

Supreme Court ruling on free speech

News John Payne - 0
The Supreme Court ruled on the Shurtleff v. Boston case.
Read more

5 tips for fun in the sun

Campus Rylee Goodman - 0
Explore different ways students at BYU-Idaho can make the most of spring semester.
Read more

The best time to visit Yellowstone: Some park roads open for vehicles

News Isaac Hayes - 0
Yellowstone visitors can now drive through the park and enjoy its many sights.
Read more

Rexburg’s very own ghostbuster

Features Chester Chan - 0
There's something strange in our neighborhood. Who we gonna call?
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

    EDITOR PICKS

    Supreme Court ruling on free speech

    News John Payne - 0
    The Supreme Court ruled on the Shurtleff v. Boston case.
    Read more

    5 tips for fun in the sun

    Campus Rylee Goodman - 0
    Explore different ways students at BYU-Idaho can make the most of spring semester.
    Read more

    The best time to visit Yellowstone: Some park roads open for vehicles

    News Isaac Hayes - 0
    Yellowstone visitors can now drive through the park and enjoy its many sights.
    Read more

    POPULAR POSTS

    Supreme Court ruling on free speech

    News John Payne - 0
    The Supreme Court ruled on the Shurtleff v. Boston case.
    Read more

    5 tips for fun in the sun

    Campus Rylee Goodman - 0
    Explore different ways students at BYU-Idaho can make the most of spring semester.
    Read more

    The best time to visit Yellowstone: Some park roads open for vehicles

    News Isaac Hayes - 0
    Yellowstone visitors can now drive through the park and enjoy its many sights.
    Read more

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    ABOUT US

    The Scroll informs, inspires and entertains the BYU-Idaho campus community through daily, multimedia storytelling. Our audience. We reach the student body, university employees and our alumni through multiple channels. Our production. We publish journalism daily that is engaging, useful and newsworthy and that adds value to our readers' lives. Our students. We train our laboratory environment effective researchers, journalists, editors, communicators, multimedia storytellers and writers as future leaders in a changing media landscape. Our faith. We believe BYU-Idaho comprises a unique, religious environment. We support and enhance that environment. We publish content that builds faith in Jesus Christ. Our Values. We value excellence, innovativeness, truth, humility, liberty, timeliness and fun. We are disciple-leaders.

    Contact us: byuicomm@gmail.com (208) 496-3737

    FOLLOW US

    © Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv