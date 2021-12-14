Fall 2021 Commencement to be held live and in person

BYU-Idaho has announced that it will hold in-person and livestreamed graduation events for the Fall Semester 2021 on Wednesday, Dec. 15, at 6 p.m.

The event will be held in the BYU-Idaho Center.

The University has stressed that any upsurgence in COVID-19 cases could affect the event, and all details of the event are therefore subject to change.

Graduates are each provided with four tickets to give to guests, allowing them to attend the live ceremony in person. The ceremony will also be streamed online.

The university stated in a press release that “Due to continued capacity restrictions, previous graduates who desire to participate in live graduation ceremonies are encouraged to participate in the 2022 winter or spring graduation ceremonies.”

This references graduates who were unable to participate in their graduation ceremonies during the earlier lockdowns of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The University also announced that Elder Brent H. Nielson will be the speaker for Fall 2021 Commencement.

Elder Nielson was born in Burley, Idaho, which is about a two-hour drive away from Rexburg, in 1954. He served a full-time mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Finland.

Later, in 1978, he married his wife, Marcia Ann Bradford, and they became the parents of six children.

Also in 1978, Elder Nielson graduated from BYU with a degree in English. He went on to receive a juris doctorate degree from the University of Utah.

He eventually settled down in Twin Falls, Idaho, and practiced law for 29 years.

Elder Nielson currently serves as a member of the Presidency of the Seventy. He assists Elder Quentin L. Cook, Elder Dale G. Renlund and Elder Gary F. Stevenson in supervising various areas in the North America, Caribbean, South America and Pacific areas.

Graduates can secure tickets for their guests now at the BYU-I Ticket Office, although tickets are not required for graduates.