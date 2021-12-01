Home Campus Fall 2021 Senior Showcase: The Future is Bright
Fall 2021 Senior Showcase: The Future is Bright

By Ben Sedgwick
Seniors Talia Ramazetti and Jake Stoker pose with their project displays. Photo credit: Ben Sedgwick

Over 70 BYU-Idaho communication students had the opportunity to display their senior projects on Nov. 18.

The event took place in the BYU-Idaho Center and had over 500 people in attendance.

The theme for this year’s showcase was “The Future is Bright.” Seniors got to listen to a guest speaker on the day of the showcase. The guest speaker, Glenn Guzman, invited the seniors to consider three tenets:

— Be humble and walk in humility.

— Build true relationships.

— Accept failure and move on.

The seniors spoke about what made their projects special and gave some advice to newer students in the Communication Department on how to prepare for their own senior projects in the future.

Allison Lee's setup at the Fall 2021 Senior Showcase. Photo credit: Brittanie Smith

“I did a series of articles about women in the scriptures who aren’t talked about as often and kind of showed some of their strengths and resilience,” said Ellie Perkins Boyack. “Every person, no matter who they are, has an important story to tell and something we can learn from them.”

“Find what you’re interested in,” said McKinley Bradshaw. “Using your project as a way to leverage yourself into whatever your future career is, is really important.”

The showcase continues to display the knowledge and experience BYU-I students are gaining, as well as serve the department’s purpose to create students that are skilled and knowledgeable in communication.

Ben Sedgwick
