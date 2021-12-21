Home Campus Family history opportunities near BYU-I
Family history opportunities near BYU-I

By Scroll
Image courtesy of Fabien Barral

Many people come to love and appreciate their ancestors by indexing family names into the family search database, discovering their untold stories and preparing names for temple work.

“I think it’s important to understand where we came from,” said Marlee Shelnutt, a freshman studying biology. “Learning about our ancestors can help us connect with ourselves better because we will always be part of those who came before us.”

She has enjoyed doing family history work ever since joining The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints just over two years ago.

Shelnutt explained how she has found peace and joy in taking her ancestors’ names to the temple for proxy ordinances. Some of her most special experiences have come from performing proxy sealings.

Many people in the area attend the Rexburg Family History Center to learn from hands-on volunteers and have access to computers. The center is open Sunday through Friday, opening each day at 9 a.m. with the exception of Sundays, opening at 1 p.m.

Family History provides people with the ability to learn more about how to do family history work, why it’s important and how it can strengthen a personal testimony. Volunteers are available to assist those in need of help.

BYU-I campus also has areas with computer access to familysearch.org where students can begin to explore their family tree, participate in family history activities and begin to work on printing names for temple ordinances.

“We did family history once a week on my mission in Chile,” said Trey Smyer from Declo, Idaho, “I think it’s important because, without us, our ancestors can’t progress. It’s as important as any other work in the temple.”

