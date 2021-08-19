Home News Family's community offers support when recent graduate dies in car accident
News

Family’s community offers support when recent graduate dies in car accident

By Grace Wride
0
149
Screenshot taken from the gofundme page.

Recent BYU-Idaho graduate, Leonid “Leo” Pihulevych, a husband and father of two, died in a one-vehicle accident on Monday, Aug. 16.

Leo and his wife’s parents and extended family live in Ukraine. The family’s only car was totaled in the accident. Friends, neighbors and other loved ones from around the globe are contributing to a GoFundMe in hopes to support Natalia and their children during this time.

Pihulevych recently graduated in accounting with a minor in economics. He planned to move with his family to California to start a job with CBIZ FCG, the company he interned for.

CBIZ FCG contributed to the GoFundMe and left their sympathies in the comment section:

“Our deepest condolences from Leonid’s CBIZ FCG family. He made a terrific impression and we were all looking forward to his return. Our hearts go out to Leonid’s family and friends.”

Community members offered support and love as well.

“Leo was the kindest soul and so good to us when he was our ministering brother,” Beth Swenson commented. “Our thoughts and prayers with his family.”

The GoFundMe has raised $21,715 as of Aug. 19, its goal being $55,000. Over 230 people have donated.

Details concerning Pihulevych’s funeral have not been confirmed at this time.

Previous articlePolice log: Robin Hood and overwhelming odors
Grace Wride
RELATED ARTICLES
News

The fair is in town

Ellie Perkins - 0
The Madison County Fair is in town for four days of events, shows and food.
Read more
News

Rubber ducks float their way to victory

Jessica Banks - 0
During the annual duck race of Idaho Falls, community members showed their support by purchasing ducks to enter the race.
Read more
News

The First Presidency urges individuals to get vaccinated

Ellie Perkins - 0
Amidst an ongoing pandemic, the First Presidency of the Church advises individuals to get vaccinated and wear face masks in public gatherings where social distancing isn't possible.
Read more

Most Popular

Family’s community offers support when recent graduate dies in car accident

News Grace Wride - 0
A GoFundMe seeks to offer hope for Ukrainian family after their father's accident.
Read more

Police log: Robin Hood and overwhelming odors

Projects Grace Wride - 0
Some accounts from the Rexburg Police Department reports last week.
Read more

Devotional cover: ‘God’s Positive Power’

Campus Ellie Perkins - 0
In his devotional address, Kort Black testifies of the extraordinary effects of God's positive power and shares 3 ways to become more positive.
Read more

The fair is in town

News Ellie Perkins - 0
The Madison County Fair is in town for four days of events, shows and food.
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

    EDITOR PICKS

    Family’s community offers support when recent graduate dies in car accident

    News Grace Wride - 0
    A GoFundMe seeks to offer hope for Ukrainian family after their father's accident.
    Read more

    Police log: Robin Hood and overwhelming odors

    Projects Grace Wride - 0
    Some accounts from the Rexburg Police Department reports last week.
    Read more

    Devotional cover: ‘God’s Positive Power’

    Campus Ellie Perkins - 0
    In his devotional address, Kort Black testifies of the extraordinary effects of God's positive power and shares 3 ways to become more positive.
    Read more

    POPULAR POSTS

    Family’s community offers support when recent graduate dies in car accident

    News Grace Wride - 0
    A GoFundMe seeks to offer hope for Ukrainian family after their father's accident.
    Read more

    Police log: Robin Hood and overwhelming odors

    Projects Grace Wride - 0
    Some accounts from the Rexburg Police Department reports last week.
    Read more

    Devotional cover: ‘God’s Positive Power’

    Campus Ellie Perkins - 0
    In his devotional address, Kort Black testifies of the extraordinary effects of God's positive power and shares 3 ways to become more positive.
    Read more

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    ABOUT US

    The Scroll informs, inspires and entertains the BYU-Idaho campus community through daily, multimedia storytelling. Our audience. We reach the student body, university employees and our alumni through multiple channels. Our production. We publish journalism daily that is engaging, useful and newsworthy and that adds value to our readers' lives. Our students. We train our laboratory environment effective researchers, journalists, editors, communicators, multimedia storytellers and writers as future leaders in a changing media landscape. Our faith. We believe BYU-Idaho comprises a unique, religious environment. We support and enhance that environment. We publish content that builds faith in Jesus Christ. Our Values. We value excellence, innovativeness, truth, humility, liberty, timeliness and fun. We are disciple-leaders.

    Contact us: byuicomm@gmail.com (208) 496-3737

    FOLLOW US

    © Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv