Family’s community offers support when recent graduate dies in car accident

Recent BYU-Idaho graduate, Leonid “Leo” Pihulevych, a husband and father of two, died in a one-vehicle accident on Monday, Aug. 16.

Leo and his wife’s parents and extended family live in Ukraine. The family’s only car was totaled in the accident. Friends, neighbors and other loved ones from around the globe are contributing to a GoFundMe in hopes to support Natalia and their children during this time.

Pihulevych recently graduated in accounting with a minor in economics. He planned to move with his family to California to start a job with CBIZ FCG, the company he interned for.

CBIZ FCG contributed to the GoFundMe and left their sympathies in the comment section:

“Our deepest condolences from Leonid’s CBIZ FCG family. He made a terrific impression and we were all looking forward to his return. Our hearts go out to Leonid’s family and friends.”

Community members offered support and love as well.

“Leo was the kindest soul and so good to us when he was our ministering brother,” Beth Swenson commented. “Our thoughts and prayers with his family.”

The GoFundMe has raised $21,715 as of Aug. 19, its goal being $55,000. Over 230 people have donated.

Details concerning Pihulevych’s funeral have not been confirmed at this time.