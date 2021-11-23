Home Campus Fighting the stigma behind pornography addictions
Fighting the stigma behind pornography addictions

By Natalee Westover
“I have quite a few family members that struggle with pornography,” said Addi Perkins, a senior studying communication. “I wanted to not only increase my understanding, but I know how that’s affected them and their lives and self-esteem.”

Perkins’ senior project’s main focus was to help fight the stigma behind this addiction. She organized an event where her bishop from her hometown and a professor at BYU-Idaho spoke about their journey through their addiction.

Her project was inspired by her loved ones who have been challenged with a pornography addiction.

Perkins prepared for the event by studying academic journals. She wanted to develop an understanding of the struggle that pornography addictions create. She went through the statistics that each journal contained and read about programs for pornography addictions on websites.

“It was such a cool experience,” Perkins said. “I learned a lot from the speakers, and there was just a hopeful vibe throughout the whole event. I came away learning a lot and feeling good, and I hope those that attended did as well.”

She aspired for people to leave the event with more knowledge and a feeling of optimism. She hopes that important and meaningful conversations will arise from the speakers and her thoughtful research.

Perkins created a survey with simple questions about “reducing the pain associated with pornography use.

“I wanted people to see I cared with the questions I had,” Perkins said about her survey. “I wanted them to at least feel that they were being listened to.”

Natalee Westover
