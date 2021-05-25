Finding hidden treasure in Rexburg

Huddled around a lamp post in the pale autumn darkness of Rexburg at 6 p.m., my roommate carefully lifted the base of the pole upward. Our reedy phone flashlights struggling to illuminate the cracks in between metal and screws, she reached her hand into the unknown, until, with a triumphant “Got it!,” she emerged victorious.

On another day, a decade earlier, my twin sister and I bounded through an unnamed forest. In my dad’s hand was a clunky GPS, directing us to the hidden treasure somewhere in this area. Four feet forward. Was it in this ball of roots? Two feet to the left. Perhaps inside this rotting stump? Aha! Our childlike voices clamored in unison as we pulled the long, thin tube from its hiding spot, eager to unveil the treasure waiting inside.

Geocaching is an activity where users hide weather-proof caches, then post the coordinates online for others to find — with clues in case you get stuck. These caches can range in an incredible variety of sizes, shapes and contents. Usually, however, they’re fairly small (easier to hide) and contain at least a logbook, or something to write your name on, and whatever small gems can fit.

When you find a geocache, you have the option of taking whatever you want from it, provided you live up to the honor system and leave something in return. In geocaches on the BYU-Idaho campus, I’ve found everything from a homemade pair of earrings to a movie ticket from 2016 to a llama-shaped lip balm to a hopefully unused Q-Tip.

On February 16, 2016, Kymberlyn McCracken signed her name on a “Thor: The Dark World” Valentine’s Day card hidden in a geocache by the Snow building.

“We did it that one night out of boredom,” McCracken said, “And we found a few of them.”

Like many students, geocaching was a way for her and her roommates to add some variety to the cold winter days by braving the weather and finding some real hidden treasure.

Over five years later, students are still searching and finding. Anyone can create or log a geocache with a free account on geocaching.com.

In 2009, Scott Ashby did just that, placing the “Snow, where?” geocache, that has since been found by 745 students and counting. Ashby graduated in mechanical engineering in 2014, but despite the seven years since, his experience geocaching is re-lived every time a student finds the cache he placed.

“The hardest part of that spot is not being seen so as to not get some very weird looks,” Ashby said.

When my roommates and I found the geocache last fall, we joked about how suspicious we looked huddled around the side of the path with something in our hands as night fell. Any potential weird looks or accidental spider web brushes are worth the risk, however.

“It’s a lot of fun but sometimes super difficult,” said Lindsey Scott, a sophomore studying child development. “I enjoy running around and discovering things in my area.”

Ashby echoed this sentiment.

“I’ve seen some very cool places just by going to look for a cache,” Ashby said. “And any place I visit, there is probably one within walking distance.”

Students interested in geocaching can see a map of all caches on campus by downloading the Geocaching app or visiting their website.

Whether it is your first or fiftieth time finding a geocache, the excitement never quite goes away. Find the new “Scroll Treasure” cache, hidden just for this story, and post it on social media with the hashtag #ScrollTreasure to a chance to be featured in an update to this story at the end of the semester. Share your experience or treasures you found, but be sure not to reveal the exact location of the cache.

And, most importantly, good luck!