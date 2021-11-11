Finding the USS Rexburg

Without visiting the Museum of Rexburg or catching a single passing line on Rexburg’s Wikipedia page, residents would have no idea there was a ship named after the city or that the ship has a complicated and interesting story, from the battle of Okinawa to the islands of Hawaii to the Church of Scientology.

During World War II

The USS Rexburg was built in 1943 by the Pullman Standard Car Manufacturing Company and launched in early 1944. However, it would be over ten years before the ship received the name.

The Rexburg was originally called PCE(R)-855, meaning Patrol Craft Escort (Rescue) number 855. According to crewmate Bob Young, who was quoted in a newspaper clipping obtained by the Museum of Rexburg, the Rexburg was given the rescue designation because of its slow cruising speed and large sick bay. PCE(R)-855 served as a hospital ship off the shores of Okinawa, Japan, and was credited with saving the lives of hundreds of men who were injured there. Following the battle, it patrolled the Philippines and the South China Sea.

As a research vessel

After the war, PCE(R)-855 was reclassified as an oceanographic research ship under the Navy Electronics Laboratory, and on March 15, 1956, just over ten years after the Pacific fell silent, it would be christened the USS Rexburg and sent to perform sound experiments all over the ocean.

It is not known who made the decision to name the ship after a small town in Eastern Idaho, but there was at least one sailor on board who hailed from the Gem State. Lieutenant Junior Grade James W. Warren, the ship’s executive officer, was from Cambridge, Idaho.

Life on board the USS Rexburg was difficult but good.

“It’s a necessary evil, but I guess we’ll all get used to sleeping in sandy pads and eating sandy food,” said a sailor, identified only as Thue, about one of the yard periods the USS Rexburg was required to go through.

The ship was engaged in research from Hawaii to Alaska. Due to its classified nature, the ship’s research was not published, but the ship’s newspaper, the Gator Gab, noted the fun activities the crew partook in, like a dance held on board to send off a well-loved sailor.

On Thanksgiving Day in 1958, as the Cold War was ratcheting up, the ship published a menu for the dinner held on board the boat, including candied sweet potatoes and pumpkin pie.

“To all the crew and their families, I wish to extend my best wishes on this Thanksgiving Day,” said W.E. Evrard, the Rexburg’s commanding officer. “We should give thanks for a year that has seen many crises, but no real total outbreak. Pray God will let the peace continue in the year to come.”

The Rexburg continued operations in the Pacific until it was decommissioned in 1970. It was sold to National Metal and Steel Corporation of Terminal Island, California, and its ship’s bell was sent to Naval and Marine Corps Reserve Training Center in Denver. The Museum of Rexburg now has the Rexburg’s bell on loan from the Navy.

Terminal Island was an artificial island where boats, cars and trolleys were sent to die and stacked like kindling. The hull of the Rexburg languished there, waiting to be dismantled, until June 1971 when the Church of Scientology unexpectedly purchased the vessel.

Under the Church of Scientology

The ’60s and ’70s marked the genesis of Scientology’s Sea Organization, a group created by Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard to “supervise Church organizations around the world.”

According to the Church of Scientology’s website, it is “a religious order for the Scientology religion and is composed of the singularly most dedicated Scientologists—individuals who have committed their lives to the volunteer service of their religion.”

In Scientology, the Sea Organization is highly prestigious, although rigorous. It was originally focused around maritime operations, but since the 21st century it is land-based.

According to “Bare-Faced Messiah,” an unofficial biography of Hubbard by Russell Miller (which the Church of Scientology has decried), “In 1967, Hubbard raised a private navy, appointed himself Commodore, donned a dashing uniform of his own design and set forth on an extraordinary odyssey, leading a fleet of ships across the oceans variously pursued by the CIA, the FBI, the international press and a miscellany of suspicious government and maritime agencies.”

Hubbard served in the U.S. Navy during World War II, but was relieved of command.

The USS Rexburg was one of the ships purchased by the Sea Organization, called the Sea Org by those familiar with it. The Rexburg was rechristened the Excalibur, sent around the West Coast and initially used as a training vessel for new members of the Sea Organization. Hubbard had grown frustrated at the crew of his flagship, Apollo, who were mostly young people with no experience on board a ship.

After 1974, the Excalibur was partially crewed by the Rehabilitation Project Force, or the RPF, a group where Scientologists who misbehaved or underperformed were sent.

On the Apollo, one could be sent to the RPF for incurring Hubbard’s disfavor in any way — the Excalibur’s Rehabilitation Project Force was more lenient, both in requirements to enter and duties performed, but it was still demeaning, constant work. For some of its members, Scientology’s vessels were prison-like.

They were allowed some sleep, but they worked constantly all day, “auditing” and cleaning. Auditing is a process in Scientology by which an auditor asks a person questions about their past, with the goal of getting rid of “spiritual disabilities.” Auditing is often conducted with a device called the E-meter, which measures electrical activity on the surface of the skin.

On the Excalibur, RPF members were required to audit for five hours a day, according to Don Crom, a crew member. Other hours of the day were spent cleaning and working on various projects.

“We had two stats, square feet of clean spaces and student points,” said Howard Dickman, a member of the Excalibur’s RPF for about a year, in a memoir published on Scientolipedia, a website dedicated to chronicling “the wins and positive aspects of the SUBJECT of Scientology – it’s people, history, technologies and founder.”

“As more and more people came onto the RPF, we wound up cleaning everything that there was to clean. Every day the painted steel decks were so clean that you could eat off of them, at least that was my standard,” Dickman said.

RPF members like Dickman considered themselves lucky they ate the same food as the rest of the crew on the Excalibur and that the Excalibur’s captain did not perform “overboarding,” a practice on the Apollo which was exactly what it sounds like.

At one point another group was created to further rehabilitate those who were already part of the RPF, and Dickman was assigned there for some time, doing the “dirty work” of cleaning the bilges. Others were instructed not to communicate at all with this group. Still, Dickman remained cheery.

“Big deal, so I cleaned more than the rest of the RPF, I still got to eat and sleep like the rest of the crew,” he said.

Dickman’s optimism conceals how difficult being on the RPF could be. At one point, an RPF member tried to leave the ship and was recaptured.

“The meals were skimpy — I lost 30 lbs. while there. Others suffered from malnutrition,” said fellow RPF member Dick Coanda in a response to Dickman.

Still, both Coanda and Dickman acknowledged that they often enjoyed themselves on board.

“I still have, at 67 years of age, nice memories of the Excal,” Dickman said in an ex-Scientologist forum post about the first edition of this article.

New Scientologists and recruits knew little of what happened on board the ship, but were taken on cruises by Excalibur leadership in order to convince them to join.

“When I ran the Excal in San Pedro, from April ’73 on, we would routinely take a boatload of staff, SO prospects and Scientologists from LA out on an evening cruise around LA Harbor, past the Queen Mary (if I recall correctly) which was a dockside restaurant, and then back to dock,” said Amos Jessup, a one-time captain of the Excalibur, in a comment republished by Scientolipedia. “Sometimes we’d have a music group perform on the fantail. It was a sort of floating party for a couple of hours, with the purpose of promoting SO recruitment.”

Sources differ about when the Excalibur ended its Scientology saga. NavSource, a website dedicated to curating a photographical and written history of the US Navy, records the Excalibur being sold in 1978, while the Scientologists who served on board the Excalibur say it was sold in early 1975. Early history of the Excalibur, or the Rexburg, is chronicled in the Dictionary of American Naval Fighting Ships.

After Scientology

Regardless, the Excalibur was sold to a fishing company in Virginia and renamed the Atlantic Breeze. Having sailed the Pacific for over 30 years, what was formerly the USS Rexburg would begin a new life as a commercial fishing vessel.

From then on, Atlantic Breeze would enjoy an uneventful time being bounced around between various companies in Virginia, according to ship documentation obtained by BoatInfoWorld. After being the property of Standard Products Company and Ampro Fisheries, it would be sold to Omega Protein, a company specializing in fishing oil.

Omega Protein was not a company without controversy; it caught 90% of the nation’s menhaden (a member of the herring family and the fish most fish oil comes from) and in 2012 was forced to reduce its catch volume by 20%.

According to Julie Segal for Institutional Investor, the company has been fined in excess of $7 million for violating the Clean Water Act multiple times. It also suffered from disasters when one of its vessels collided with a cargo ship and sank, killing 3 crew members, and when an explosion killed a man at its Moss Point processing facility in Mississippi.

Thirteen out of 15 Atlantic states banned Omega Protein vessels from their waters because of their destructive practices, the New York Times reported in 2009. In 2017, Omega Protein was acquired by Cooke, Inc., a Canadian company.

2009 was also the year where the Atlantic Breeze, formerly the USS Rexburg, went out of documentation. There are no pictures of the ship on the company’s website.

Omega Protein did not respond to requests for comment.

After all these years, it seems the fate of the Rexburg is still unknown.