First Presidency announces discontinuation of time-only marriages in the temple

In a letter sent on May 24 to General Authorities, General Officers, Area Seventies, stake, mission, and temple presidents, bishops and branch presidents, the First Presidency announced that time-only marriages would no longer take place in the temple.

According to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints handbook (section 27.3.3), time-only marriages were performed in the temple for couples who met the following requirements:

– The man and woman are each sealed to a spouse who is deceased.

–The man and the woman each have a valid temple recommend and a recommend for living ordinances.

–Temple marriages are legal marriages in the country where the temple is located.

–The couple has a valid marriage license.

The First Presidency encourages those who wish to be married civilly, and a sealing is not possible, to invite their bishop or stake president to officiate the marriage ceremony as the law permits.