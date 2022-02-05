First session of intramural sports end with intense championship games

Thursday night, the BYU-Idaho Center filled with adrenaline, excitement and competition for the first session of intramural championship games. Four teams walked away from intramural champions after their three-week sessions.

The night began with women’s futsal and ended with the gold, coed-basketball bracket championship. RecSports student employees organized the tournament to arrange the final teams’ showdowns.

These teams played during a two-week season and finished with one week of playoff games followed by a championship game.

Women’s futsal

Tensions were high as the “Dragon Slayers” and “Do you like Dragons” teams started the championship night. The game’s score stayed close throughout the game, but within the last couple of minutes, “Do you like Dragons,” pulled ahead and held the lead to win the game 3-2.

Abby Bailey, a senior studying art, played as the goalkeeper for the winning team. This was her first semester playing futsal, but she played intramural soccer throughout college.

Bailey and her teammates have played together for several semesters, and this is her last semester, so going out with a win is a big deal for her.

“It’s just been so much fun,” Bailey said. “My favorite part is just how many people support and come out and just watch. Without them it wouldn’t be that fun.”

Men’s futsal

Following the women’s championship game “La Bandita F. C.” and “petr Chech Yourself” went at it in the men’s futsal championship game. After two intense 20-minute halves, “petr Chech Yourself” came out victorious with a 4-3 finish.

In one section of the stands, “La Bandita’s” wives, children and fans gathered to cheer on their team. This group of women have attended the games throughout the season to support their partners. The whole team is married aside from one player, whose girlfriend comes as the supporter.

Brandi Thomas, a sophomore studying advertising, is the girlfriend of the unmarried player on La Bandita’s team.

Her boyfriend, who is from Guatemala, has played soccer his whole life, and Thomas has enjoyed coming to support him this season. She said that his team did very well and won all of their games until the championship.

Even though Thomas didn’t know much about soccer or futsal before this session of sports, she learned a lot about the sport from watching her boyfriend’s team.

“I personally love the competitive atmosphere of sports,” Thomas said. “Beforehand, I honestly didn’t know much about soccer, so I have learned a lot, and I actually love coming and supporting and cheering people on. It’s a good bonding experience for me.”

The end of the game brought intense, raw emotions from the players as a fight almost broke out among frustrated players.

Everything was resolved and the teams walked away having played a good, fair game.

Silver bracket co-ed basketball

Thursday night, the basketball teams had semifinal games and the championship game. Once the final game rolled around for the first bracket of teams, the stands were packed with friends of the players.

“We play for the bag” and “Yao know what I Ming” played in the championship game for this bracket, and “We play for the bag” pulled off the win with a 57-44 final score.

Dylan Gagon, a junior studying accounting and the small forward for the winning team, has participated in intramural basketball for two semesters now.

He and his teammates played together last semester on an all-boys team. Gagon said their team did pretty well, but a poor sportsmanship score prevented their advancement in the tournament. This semester, they cleaned that score up and decided to try co-ed. Clearly, this worked for them because they came out on top.

“Winning means just having fun with my buddies, and if we can win together, then I think it’s a good time,” Gagon said.

Gold bracket co-ed basketball





The most intense game of the night wrapped up the championship games. The “Spuds” and “Untouchaballs” left it all on the court in this final game.

Throughout the whole game, the score was within a couple points of each other. At the conclusion of the first half, a few points separated the two teams.

Over the next half, each team took their turn pulling ahead. With only one minute left in the game, and one point separating the two teams, the “Spuds” scored a basket in the last 10 seconds to win the game. A final score of 57-58 and a very intense game could not have left fans more satisfied.

The fans were about as into the game as the players were. As the clock dropped, the players moved faster and the crowd got louder. With each scored point, fans banged on the bleachers and jumped up in celebration.

The “Spuds” team consisted mainly of first-semester freshmen. Cooper Waltman, a freshman studying business finance, started a team with his friends.

“Intramural basketball is a party,” Waltman said. “It’s a lot more fun, sometimes a little bit more intense than I thought it would be, but it’s a party, and it was a lot of fun.”

Waltman said his roommates and friends came and went wild cheering for their team.

The second session of intramural sports starts next week, with a similar setup to this first session. Students can go and support their friends and cheer on teams in the fun, friendly atmosphere of RecSports.