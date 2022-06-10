Fish for free on June 11

On June 11, fishing will be permitted for anyone with or without a license in celebration of Idaho’s annual Free Fishing Day.

Free Fishing Day is an Idaho tradition, dedicating the second Saturday in June as a day for people to experience fishing for the first time. To help these beginners, Fish and Game staff will host events at select locations throughout the state.

According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, “Fish and Game staff and volunteers will be on hand to answer questions and help beginning anglers learn about fishing tackle, casting, fishing techniques, and fish identification.”

One event will take place in Rexburg at the Rexburg City Ponds. Since spring started, 1,200 rainbow trout have been stocked into the ponds giving plenty of opportunities for all to catch something.

“I love fishing,” said Simeon Smith, a sophomore studying mechanical engineering. “As a student from out of state, I haven’t been able to fish for a while. It’s awesome that Idaho is giving me a day to do it for free.”

More information about Free Fishing Day can be found on the Idaho Fish and Game website.