Fitness program available this spring

By David Goerg
Wellness Coaches at the Fit for Life event Photo credit: Ashlyn Clark

The Wellness Center at BYU-Idaho is providing the Fit4Life program for the Spring Semester 2021.

“Fit4Life is a program here on campus that is available to students, faculty, and spouses of students and faculty as well,” said Cassidy Burrup, a senior studying exercise physiology. “It’s a very individualized program for them, based on their needs and what they want to work on.”

According to the Fit4Life enrollment form, those in the program will meet with a wellness coach on a regular basis to discuss goals, motivation, nutrition planning and sleep habits. Participants will also consult with a personal trainer to discuss fitness goals, experience levels and customized workouts. Appointments can be made throughout the semester by contacting the Wellness Center.

“I’ve been wanting to work on my fitness so I thought it was cool,” said Christlin Baldwin, a sophomore studying exercise physiology. “I was super interested in the fact that they allow you to work with a trainer for the entire semester. I also thought it was super cool that they do InBody Testing. It basically analyzes your body and tells you what the strongest parts of your body are, what you need to work on and how much you should be eating per day.”

Wellness coaches and personal trainers are assigned to participants on a first-come, first-served basis.

Participants are given a choice in the selection of their trainer, based on the particulars of their goals and the specialty of the trainer. Certain fitness goals, such as hypertrophy or weight loss are matters of expertise for the personnel and staff of the Fit4Life program.

More information about the Fit4Life program can be found on the school’s website.

