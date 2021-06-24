Flourish Point prepares for Rexburg Pride event

Flourish Point will host Rexburg’s first Pride event on June 26 at Porter Park. The event will consist of an LGBTQ+ and Ally art show at 4 p.m., a pride walk at 5 p.m., and there will be food trucks and live music from 6:30-9:30 p.m to close the event.

Brooks McFadden, a board member of Flourish Point, oversees promotions, marketing and community education.

“We saw an opportunity to bridge a gap between the Rexburg community and the LGBTQ community,” McFadden said. “We saw there was a need to answer questions, to cultivate this culture and unity and to give the community a reason to celebrate them.”

“It’s important to make more people feel safe and welcomed in this community,” said Sophia Koester, a junior majoring in theatre studies. “Pride means … showing them that you aren’t afraid to be yourself. That you aren’t and shouldn’t be ashamed of who you were born as.”

Registration

Registration is required for the pride walk. You can register on the Flourish Point website, or by heading down to Porter Park on June 26 at 4 p.m.

You are also able to register as a vendor by reserving your spot on their website.

Nonprofit booths are free to register while 10 by 10 for-profit booths have a $100 fee.

History of Flourish Point

Flourish Point opened its doors on Feb. 1, and is dedicated to creating an environment of “compassion, evidence-based, accessible and affordable mental health care and support for minorities and those who identify (or questioning) as LGBTQ+.” Their mission statement targets social progress and acceptance while striving for a culturally accepting and educated community.

Flourish Point believes it is more critical than ever to “unite and demonstrate acceptance and love for members of our LGBTQ+ community.”

“LGBTQ individuals can be proud of existing. They can be proud of themselves and find greater happiness and acceptance,” McFadden said.

Donate

Contributions can save lives. Flourish Point provides therapy, food pantries, clothing and education to the community. Donations can help keep Flourish Point running. Donations for Rexburg Pride on June 26 will be accepted.