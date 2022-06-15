Home Features Flying the flag on Flag Day
Flying the flag on Flag Day

By Julia Ritchie
Flags are hung all across America as a symbol of unity across 50 states. Photo by Kevin Lanceplaine on Unsplash.

Once in a while, holidays crop up that seem to have no purpose. Flag Day is one holiday often overlooked even though it is embedded deep within the history of the creation of the United States of America.

How can one remember if they have never been taught?

According to Economic Times, Flag Day was established in honor of the first United States of America flag created in 1777. Since then, it has been celebrated every June 14.

Here is a rough timeline provided by US Flag Store leading up to the history of the modern United States flag:

— There wasn’t a united flag until 1775, which eventually led to the creation of the first flag.

— The first unofficial flag was raised in 1776 and featured a Union Jack in the place where the stars now reside signifying colonial unity.

— Betsy Ross developed a flag in 1777 by a commission from George Washington.

— The next notable flag came in 1794 and had 15 stars and stripes. This flag inspired The Star-Spangled Banner” which is now the national anthem.

— During WWII, the United States flag had 48 stars and it flew on all U.S. battleships.

According to Business Insider, the flag that is being used today is based on a model developed by an Ohio high school student named Robert G. Heft. This model features 50 stars for 50 states and 13 stripes representing the original 13 colonies.

USA flag waving in the wind
This is the modern-day flag used in the United States of America with 50 stars and 13 stripes. Photo by Cristina Glebova on Unsplash.

He developed the model for a class project and initially received a B-minus on it, but it was adopted as the new flag for all 50 U.S. states.

Through all of these iterations of different flags, there is one common theme — unity. As a country divided by politics, this nation can be united in one thing, the flag.

Julia Ritchie
