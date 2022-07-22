Home Opinion Follow these dating guidelines for a safe summer
Opinion

Follow these dating guidelines for a safe summer

By Gabriela Fletcher
0
80
Photo credit: Collette Cribbins

As spring semester comes to a close, many BYU-Idaho students are looking forward to enjoying summer activities such as exploring the outdoors, meeting new people and going on dates. Dating can be a fun way to get to know new people and build relationships, but it can also be a potentially dangerous.

While Rexburg is one of the safest college towns in America, students are still vulnerable to date-related crimes such as sexual misconduct, domestic abuse and other forms of sexual harassment, especially toward female students.

“One of the biggest concerns that the (women’s advisory) council members have had is dating safety,” said Mary Jo Huntsman, IT Operations Coordinator and Women’s Advisory Council chair.

In an effort to educate and inform students when it comes to dating safety, Nick Rammell, Title IX Coordinator, has created a list of guidelines to reduce the risk of sexual harassment.

According to BYU-I’s Title IX website, the first guideline for reducing risk is to exercise good judgment and to be careful when using dating apps.

Sarah Gooden, a junior studying elementary education at BYU-I, met her husband through a popular dating app. Because of her experiences using dating apps to meet new people, she suggests it is important that students be extra cautious when meeting potential dates in person for the first time.

“When you meet someone from Mutual for the first time, have someone with you because not everyone is who they say they are online,” Gooden said.

The second guideline suggests that when meeting someone you don’t know from a dating app or somewhere else, meet in a public place with good lighting. If a date insists on meeting somewhere private such as their apartment, consider it a red flag. No matter where you are meeting, tell a trusted friend where you are going and who you will be with.

Finally, do not be afraid or embarrassed to leave a situation that feels unsafe. Trust your instincts and be willing to put your personal safety above someone else’s feelings if you are put in a dangerous or uncomfortable situation.

Following these guidelines will help you avoid dating dangers and better enjoy meeting others.

For more information or to report a concern, visit the Title IX website here.

Previous articleMark Watkins: Overcoming obstacles by following your passion
Gabriela Fletcher
RELATED ARTICLES
Opinion

Problems with parking passes and solutions to make them tolerable

Ruben Rodriguez - 0
Some suggestions from a BYU-Idaho student to improve the parking pass system.
Read more
Opinion

COLUMN: Why the best self-help book I’ve read is also a children’s book

Logan Buchanan - 0
Who knew that a children's book about three animals and a boy could provide such a unique perspective on life?
Read more
Opinion

Poised at the edge of the night: What I’ve learned, 108 poems later

Katie Card - 0
Almost four years and two notebooks later, here is what writing poetry has taught me.
Read more

Most Popular

Follow these dating guidelines for a safe summer

Opinion Gabriela Fletcher - 0
Practicing safe dating can help you avoid dangerous situations, especially when using dating apps.
Read more

Mark Watkins: Overcoming obstacles by following your passion

Campus Gabriela Fletcher - 0
Mark Watkins shares his experience of being visually impaired while still pursuing his love of music.
Read more

BYU-I professors to publish book on mental health support in the classroom

Campus Gabriela Fletcher - 0
BYU-Idaho professors seek to support students by publishing a book about improving mental health and education in the classroom.
Read more

Problems with parking passes and solutions to make them tolerable

Opinion Ruben Rodriguez - 0
Some suggestions from a BYU-Idaho student to improve the parking pass system.
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

    EDITOR PICKS

    Follow these dating guidelines for a safe summer

    Opinion Gabriela Fletcher - 0
    Practicing safe dating can help you avoid dangerous situations, especially when using dating apps.
    Read more

    Mark Watkins: Overcoming obstacles by following your passion

    Campus Gabriela Fletcher - 0
    Mark Watkins shares his experience of being visually impaired while still pursuing his love of music.
    Read more

    BYU-I professors to publish book on mental health support in the classroom

    Campus Gabriela Fletcher - 0
    BYU-Idaho professors seek to support students by publishing a book about improving mental health and education in the classroom.
    Read more

    POPULAR POSTS

    Follow these dating guidelines for a safe summer

    Opinion Gabriela Fletcher - 0
    Practicing safe dating can help you avoid dangerous situations, especially when using dating apps.
    Read more

    Mark Watkins: Overcoming obstacles by following your passion

    Campus Gabriela Fletcher - 0
    Mark Watkins shares his experience of being visually impaired while still pursuing his love of music.
    Read more

    BYU-I professors to publish book on mental health support in the classroom

    Campus Gabriela Fletcher - 0
    BYU-Idaho professors seek to support students by publishing a book about improving mental health and education in the classroom.
    Read more

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    ABOUT US

    The Scroll informs, inspires and entertains the BYU-Idaho campus community through daily, multimedia storytelling. Our audience. We reach the student body, university employees and our alumni through multiple channels. Our production. We publish journalism daily that is engaging, useful and newsworthy and that adds value to our readers' lives. Our students. We train our laboratory environment effective researchers, journalists, editors, communicators, multimedia storytellers and writers as future leaders in a changing media landscape. Our faith. We believe BYU-Idaho comprises a unique, religious environment. We support and enhance that environment. We publish content that builds faith in Jesus Christ. Our Values. We value excellence, innovativeness, truth, humility, liberty, timeliness and fun. We are disciple-leaders.

    Contact us: byuicomm@gmail.com (208) 496-3737

    FOLLOW US

    © Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv