Following a daughter’s example

Dean Allen, a product manager at BYU-Idaho, will give his address at devotional on Tuesday, Oct. 24, in the BYU-Idaho I-Center.

According to his biography, Allen grew up in Pocatello, Idaho, and served a mission in Tempe, Arizona. Upon returning from his mission, Allen would go on to receive a bachelor’s degree in computer science, then a master’s degree in instructional design.

Allen has been married to his wife, Becky, for 36 years. Together, they have four children and ten grandchildren. Allen has been working as a product manager at BYU-I for 21 years.

The title of Allen’s address is, “Patterns with Purpose.” The topic of his address was brought to light as a result of a conversation with his daughter about her decision to study the gospel for one hour each day.

“As I listened to her share this experience … I was impressed that I needed to speak on personal revelation,” Allen said.

Allen hopes to share the importance of receiving personal revelation to help aid each of us in our mortal journey.

“I have found that personal revelation can change the way we think and the direction we’ll focus our lives on,” Allen said.

Devotional will be held at 11:30 a.m. MST in the I-Center. For those unable to attend in person, an audio broadcast will be available here.