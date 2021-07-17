Home Campus Foot in mouth?
Campus

Foot in mouth?

By Hailey Buis
0
94
A student delivering a speech. Photo credit: Mary Schettler

Public speaking (COMM 102) is not only for communication majors; students in other majors can choose to take the course as well.

“One of the biggest fears people have is public speaking,” said Jennifer Kriebel, a professor who teaches the public speaking course. “Once people take this course they seem to feel a little more confident and comfortable with speaking and they are more prepared. I think this course is beneficial and helpful for everyone.”

Public speaking is essential for any type of profession. Presenting in front of a class prepares students for those moments when they need to work in large groups. Practice does make perfect after all.

“In the church, we speak a lot,” Kriebel continued. “We get a lot of experience doing that. Those who are not in the church even could have opportunities where they have to speak in a presentation at work or at a public meeting. To get that foundation is really helpful.”

John Wolfley, a sophomore studying communication, described that one of the most important elements in a speech is capturing the attention of the audience. That can be achieved by asking the audience questions or imagining a scenario. This may seem like a difficult task, but after some practice, anyone can achieve that goal.

“Going through the semester taking the course, I learned a whole lot,” Wolfley said. “It gets you used to being in front of a group. You are always going to have nerves and they will never go away, but it definitely helps when you have that experience of being in front of groups. The way you stand and position yourself can help assist getting rid of that nervousness.”

Previous articleNew courses combine the best of online and campus learning
Next articleStudents create mobility device
Hailey Buis
RELATED ARTICLES
Campus

Students create mobility device

Hailey Buis - 0
While finding that service brings joy.
Read more
Campus

New courses combine the best of online and campus learning

Katia DeGooyer - 0
By combining the best of online learning and on-campus courses, BYU-Idaho’s online faculty have developed new courses for students.
Read more
Campus

Get a job with the BYU-I Career Center

Stephen Bannister - 0
See how experiences and the staff from the Career Center get students real jobs.
Read more

Most Popular

COLUMN: 5 must-take elective classes at BYU-I

Opinion Ashton Mackay - 0
If you are wondering whether fun college classes exist, take a look at BYU-I's elective credits.
Read more

Students create mobility device

Campus Hailey Buis - 0
While finding that service brings joy.
Read more

Foot in mouth?

Campus Hailey Buis - 0
Public speaking prepares people for real life experiences.
Read more

New courses combine the best of online and campus learning

Campus Katia DeGooyer - 0
By combining the best of online learning and on-campus courses, BYU-Idaho’s online faculty have developed new courses for students.
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

    EDITOR PICKS

    COLUMN: 5 must-take elective classes at BYU-I

    Opinion Ashton Mackay - 0
    If you are wondering whether fun college classes exist, take a look at BYU-I's elective credits.
    Read more

    Students create mobility device

    Campus Hailey Buis - 0
    While finding that service brings joy.
    Read more

    Foot in mouth?

    Campus Hailey Buis - 0
    Public speaking prepares people for real life experiences.
    Read more

    POPULAR POSTS

    COLUMN: 5 must-take elective classes at BYU-I

    Opinion Ashton Mackay - 0
    If you are wondering whether fun college classes exist, take a look at BYU-I's elective credits.
    Read more

    Students create mobility device

    Campus Hailey Buis - 0
    While finding that service brings joy.
    Read more

    Foot in mouth?

    Campus Hailey Buis - 0
    Public speaking prepares people for real life experiences.
    Read more

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    ABOUT US

    The Scroll informs, inspires and entertains the BYU-Idaho campus community through daily, multimedia storytelling. Our audience. We reach the student body, university employees and our alumni through multiple channels. Our production. We publish journalism daily that is engaging, useful and newsworthy and that adds value to our readers' lives. Our students. We train our laboratory environment effective researchers, journalists, editors, communicators, multimedia storytellers and writers as future leaders in a changing media landscape. Our faith. We believe BYU-Idaho comprises a unique, religious environment. We support and enhance that environment. We publish content that builds faith in Jesus Christ. Our Values. We value excellence, innovativeness, truth, humility, liberty, timeliness and fun. We are disciple-leaders.

    Contact us: byuicomm@gmail.com (208) 496-3737

    FOLLOW US

    © Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv