Foot in mouth?

Public speaking (COMM 102) is not only for communication majors; students in other majors can choose to take the course as well.

“One of the biggest fears people have is public speaking,” said Jennifer Kriebel, a professor who teaches the public speaking course. “Once people take this course they seem to feel a little more confident and comfortable with speaking and they are more prepared. I think this course is beneficial and helpful for everyone.”

Public speaking is essential for any type of profession. Presenting in front of a class prepares students for those moments when they need to work in large groups. Practice does make perfect after all.

“In the church, we speak a lot,” Kriebel continued. “We get a lot of experience doing that. Those who are not in the church even could have opportunities where they have to speak in a presentation at work or at a public meeting. To get that foundation is really helpful.”

John Wolfley, a sophomore studying communication, described that one of the most important elements in a speech is capturing the attention of the audience. That can be achieved by asking the audience questions or imagining a scenario. This may seem like a difficult task, but after some practice, anyone can achieve that goal.

“Going through the semester taking the course, I learned a whole lot,” Wolfley said. “It gets you used to being in front of a group. You are always going to have nerves and they will never go away, but it definitely helps when you have that experience of being in front of groups. The way you stand and position yourself can help assist getting rid of that nervousness.”