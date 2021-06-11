Footage shows The Cove apartment intruder was also at the Cedars

On June 11, the Rexburg Police Department sent out a press release stating that the intruder who illegally entered an unlocked apartment at The Cove was also found in video footage at the women’s Cedars Housing apartment the same morning.

The release states, “In the early morning hours of June 6th this video shows a male subject walking the hallway of The Cedars Women’s Apartments. The male was also captured on video illegally entering an unlocked apartment where residents were asleep and leaving a short time later. The male was seen leaving this complex and then tracked to The Cove Women’s Apartments a block away. He then illegally entered several unlocked apartments there.”

The man was wearing a blue face mask, a black hoodie, dark-colored pants, a blue stocking cap and multicolored sneakers. The department asks that the public studies the provided footage in hopes that someone will recognize any features or mannerisms to identify the man.

Anyone who has any information regarding the incident or the man can reach out to the Rexburg Police Department at 208-359-3000. The release states that you can remain anonymous.

The press release concluded, “Although we take pride in living in a safe community, we also want to remind you to please take precautions when at your home or residence and always lock your doors whether you are home or away. If you have any information regarding this individual, please contact Detective Chuck Kunsaitis at (208) 359-3008.”