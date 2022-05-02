Football in the spring? Yes please

BYU-Idaho will be rolling out the pads after taking a three-year hiatus.

“I think it’s pretty exciting for a lot of us,” said Seth Risley, a senior studying public health.

BYU-I students will have the opportunity to show off their athletic ability on the field under the bright lights.

“The atmosphere around is pretty positive so far,” Risley said.

Try-outs for the teams took place this past week. Practices will start this upcoming week with games beginning shortly after.

“Everyone is really excited just to get back out there finally; and just play and have a good time,” said Jordan Hanni, a senior studying recreational management.

A total of five teams will hopefully be formed, depending on how many showed up to tryouts.

Once the teams are formed, schedules will be given out. Games will be every Friday at 6 and 8 p.m, with the season beginning on May 13.

Admission is free to all students.

“It’s a cheap, fun thing to do on a Friday night,” Hanni said.

For more information or to contact the BYU-I sports office, click here.