Saturday, May 22, 2021
Former BYU-I president’s legacy lives on after his death

By Ileana Hunter
Photo from his Obituary

Joe J. Christensen passed away on Tuesday. His family shared that his death came peacefully, shortly after a routine hip surgery. Christensen was 92 years old. He was joined in the hospital by his children as well as his wife of nearly 70 years.

Joe J. Christensen served as president of BYU-Idaho from 1985-1989. Christensen inspired students and faculty alike in their spiritual and academic endeavors.

According to a memory shared in his obituary, “Joe was a blessing to those who invited him into their circle of friends, and he had lots of them,” said Morris Bastian, a previous university employee. “I was privileged to be one of his CES friends and a favored colleague. He touched my life, lifted my soul and inspired me to do better. I am a better person because of Joe. J. Christensen.”

Christensen had a testimony of strength, compassion and of the gospel of Jesus Christ. Those that had the privilege of knowing him agree and those of us without that privilege are left with touching stories and an illuminated path toward discipleship.

Christensen’s funeral service will be held May 22 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

