Former BYU-I student denied early release from probation

By Marissa Harrison
Devan on trial in 2017. Photo credit: Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com Photo credit: eastidahonews.com

Former BYU-Idaho student Devan MacCabe appealed his probation period on May 15 and was denied.

In 2017, MacCabe was charged with voyeurism after installing cameras in a women’s apartment. Three cameras were installed: one in the bathroom and two in different bedrooms in a 6-girl apartment at La Jolla Apartments.

MacCabe, 27, pleaded guilty, and the judge ordered five years probation.

MacCabe was never registered as a sex offender, but rather, was prescribed to undergo a sex-offender treatment.

MacCabe requested to end parole a year early, have his conviction removed from the records and set his guilty plea aside. He claims he is a well-behaved working member of society and has not acted upon any other crimes since then. He argued that he has done everything asked of him and is a different person than before.

He currently attends community college with plans to graduate this summer. He hopes to work with 3D printed architecture, but the field requires he has no felonies.

Madison County Prosecutor Rob Wood objected MacCabe’s pleas. Prosecutor Sidney Brown read multiple victim statements aloud, each of which reiterated similar statements: if the victims have to deal with the lasting consequences, the perpetrator should, too.

MacCabe appeared before Judge Steven Boyce to appeal, who was not the initial sentencing judge. Boyce denied his appeal.

MacCabe will finish the last 13 months of his probation through June 19, 2022.

