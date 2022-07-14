Former marketing professor announces giveaway for users of new app

Jeff Hochstrasser, a former BYU-Idaho marketing professor, launched the MyQuickPitch application in late May to help recent college graduates introduce themselves to job recruiters with a 60-second pitch. He also created a website for job recruiters to search and review submitted videos.

“If you see a good idea, and you have faith in it, you gotta go for it,” Hochstrasser said.

The app evolved from an assignment Hochstrasser gave in his marketing classes in which students prepared a 60-second elevator pitch to introduce themselves to each other. Pitches specified who they were talking to in the elevator and the ideal dream job each student was shooting for.

“I thought this was a great exercise for members of a sales class, and then I realized this is something that doesn’t currently exist for job seekers,” Hochstrasser said in a press release. “Other online job services allow job seekers to post a resume, but none of them allow applicants to post a video about themselves. What a great opportunity for job seekers to actually tell their own story.”

Research and Development

Once Hochstrasser cemented the idea of MyQuickPitch, he began collaborating with the Research and Business Development Center.

According to their website, the RBDC “is a 501 (c) non-profit with a mission to provide undergraduate students with meaningful work experience to better prepare them for careers and life. Connecting students with clients to work on projects that deliver value to both student and client is central to this mission.”

The RBDC conducted three surveys to gauge app interest among three target audiences: students graduating college, job recruiters and career centers on college campuses.

One question asked on the survey was, “If you had the opportunity to get yourself in front of a recruiter or potential employer for 60 seconds, would you take it?” Ninety-four percent of students responded they would, and 67% said they would take advantage of a free service providing this opportunity.

Responses from job recruiters and career centers were also positive.

Hochstrasser reached out to former students to help design and develop MyQuickPitch. One of those students was Austin Falter, the founder and creative director of Falter Media and a former BYU-I student.

Falter created the introductory video that plays before job seekers begin creating their elevator pitches. The process took six weeks from receiving Hochstrasser’s storyboard to finishing edits on the final project.

“As a professor of advertising, he had the background to bring a good concept,” Falter said. “It was really easy to take the concept and turn it into a video. He’s good at coming up with ideas that are not just fun, but ideas that explain things well, ideas that position a product well.”

Programming

Design is only one part of building an app. The second step is programming. An app needs to not only look good, but function well, too.

Hochstrasser began searching for a team of programmers he could work with. He began his search within the United States, but when their rates proved too expensive, Hochstrasser began to look overseas.

After weeks of searching, Hochstrasser finally discovered a team. The only drawback? The company originated in Sri Lanka, a country 11.5 hours ahead of Idaho.

After about two years of research and development, Hochstrasser and his partners launched the MyQuickPitch application on the Apple App Store. In a few months, the app will launch on the Google Play Store.

The process has not been without roadblocks. About a year ago, TikTok launched a campaign encouraging users to create videos to get jobs.

“I thought I was finished,” Hochstrasser said. “I thought I was done. It was talking with Stuart Draper (the founder and CEO of Stukent) and having him say our market is totally different. We’re targeting students who are graduating and looking for good jobs. Stuart talked me through that depression because that day was really depressing.”

The Future of MyQuickPitch

How you market an app is critical to its success. Even though the app launched over a month ago, MyQuickPitch only has approximately 40 downloads with even fewer uploads to the app.

“What would make it more rewarding for me is to see the first people get their jobs because of this, so I need to get the word out,” Hochstrasser said. “I’ve got to get the word out that this is available and that people can use it.”

To incentivize student participation, Hochstrasser will give a $20 Amazon gift card to the first 10 BYU-I students who upload a video to the app.

“Use it (the app) to practice,” Hochstrasser said. “If you want to just use the link, please do, but utilize the app. I told my wife the other day, ‘You know, if we never make a dime off of this and it’s an app out there that helps people, we did what we were supposed to do and what we felt impressed to do. If it blesses somebody’s life, then we were successful.‘”