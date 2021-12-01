Four ways BYU-I students can #LightTheWorld this holiday season

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints invites everyone worldwide to turn Christmas into a season of service. The #LightTheWorld initiative started in 2016 and is still continuing in 2021 with full force.

#LightTheWorld encourages members and non-members alike to participate in daily service activities as a way to spread Christmas cheer.

Here are four ways that students can get involved with #LightTheWorld 2021.

1. Participate with the digital service calendar

Each day in the month of December, different service suggestions are listed and broken down into little activities. The service suggestions do not require money, just a social media account and a desire to reach out to others.



Some examples of ways to serve include reaching out to your parents or loved ones and expressing gratitude, dedicating the star on your tree to someone who impacted your life this year and saying “hi” to a new person.

“Doing the service calendar gives me the desire to do something more,” said Makayla Kindall, a junior studying environmental science. “It inspires me to serve not just during Christmas.”

There is a pdf calendar available to download and print or to view electronically.

2. Have a “Christ Child” movie night

The “Christ Child” premiered in 2019 and its main goal is to accurately portray the Nativity events. The creators consulted with multiple scholars and historians to make sure every detail was biblically correct.

The movie is under 20 minutes long. Roommates and friends can gather together and watch the “Christ Child” and talk about what they learned.

The “Christ Child” website also lists some ways to get more out of the movie by listing specific discussion questions and linking scriptures.

3. Donate to a Giving Machine

The #LightTheWorld website writes, “Imagine swiping your credit card at a vending machine—but instead of buying a candy bar for yourself, you’re buying a sheep for a family in a third-world country. Or a polio vaccine. Or a pair of shoes. Or 100 meals for your local food bank. With the #LightTheWorld Giving Machines, that’s exactly what happens.”

There are 10 Giving Machines across the country, but the two closest to Rexburg are found in Salt Lake City and Orem, UT.

You don’t need to be in-person to donate to the Giving Machines. On the Light the World website, you can donate to different charities electronically.

4. Share your experience on social media

The purpose of #LightTheWorld is to spread holiday joy to everyone, one by one. Students can use the hashtag “Light The World” and share what they are doing to serve.

“Social media gave me a way to connect with people better than randomly reaching out,” said Brooke Bradbeer, a sophomore studying art education. “During Christmas time, a lot more people are receptive to kindness.”

Lighting the world may seem like a big task, but by starting with campus and focusing on one-on-one relationships, BYU-I will be glowing by Christmas.