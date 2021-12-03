Free and cheap date ideas in Rexburg

Single or in a relationship, what is there for BYU-Idaho students to do for dates without spending all their money?

There are many different things to do around this small college town that are pretty inexpensive and, if you’re really on a budget, free!

Free

Located just north of campus is BYU-Idaho’s Sports Complex. Here lies different fields for those who enjoy playing sports. One of the more popular “date” ideas that students have taken on is Spikeball.

This sport is “commonly referred to as the love child between foursquare and volleyball,” according to spikeball.com. “It is played 2 vs 2, with a taut hula hoop-sized Spikeball net placed between the teams. A player starts a point by serving the ball down on the net so it ricochets up at his opponents.”

Similar to Spikeball and recently booming in popularity is disc golf. Located right next to the Sports Complex is a field full of disc golf baskets. All it takes is some frisbees, walking and a little competitiveness.

Not only is the outdoor Sports Complex a popular spot for these different activities, but Porter Park also provides an open space for different activities, including a tennis and volleyball court. Groups can easily come here and play without spending a penny.

When the weather is pleasant, there are hikes not too far from Rexburg. Cress Creek, “R” Mountain and Mesa Falls are just a few that don’t take more than a 20- to 45-minute drive. They all have a pretty easy level of difficulty, so no need to worry about breaking a sweat in front of your date.

Cheap

Not all dates are free, but there are some cheaper places you can take your date for a fun time. One of these locations is BYU-I’s Ropes Course. Also located at the Sports Complex, it costs only $60 for a group of 8-15 people. You can drop by or make a reservation online for a large group or just for an individual. With the Ropes Course, you have the opportunity to learn skills such as trust, teamwork and problem-solving.

An activity that intrigues many college students is country dancing. Every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 7-11 p.m. The Tavern allows anyone interested to come and learn different dances. These include learning basic line dancing moves. The cost is $3 if you have your I-card, and $5 if you don’t or aren’t a student.

“I try and go once a week,” said Mckenzie Hall, a sophomore studying business management marketing. “It’s a fun way to get to know someone.”

PRICIER

One of the newer activities popular among students is axe throwing. Heber Hatchets Axe Throwing is located at 153 N. Second E. St. in Rexburg. Here, individuals pay for an hour (or more) where they can “try (their) hand at developing (their) lumberjack throwing skills,” according to the Heber Hatchets website. The prices range from $10-15 an hour per person, depending on the size of the group.

“The first time I did axe throwing, I didn’t really think I’d enjoy it that much,” said Stephen Meiling, a sophomore studying mechanical engineering.

He went axe throwing last year for a double date. His goal was to go on a date that would be fun but that wouldn’t cost him too much.

“It was like $20 for me and my date,” Meiling said. “Definitely worth it.”

A few other places located around Rexburg are Splatter Lab and The Rock Gym. While both do cost a little more money, they’ve become very well-liked places for individuals to take a date.

The Splatter Lab is a great place for those who are wanting to let loose and get their hands dirty. Located at 14 W. First S. in Rexburg, it is just a five-minute walk from campus. Here, you can explore your artistic side. Seventeen dollars can get you the basic splatter experience where you’ll be put in coveralls, goggles and shoe coverings. You’ll be given a canvas and lots of paint to throw at it, as well as the walls and, of course, your date, if you really want to.

The Rock Gym is located at 871 Jet Stream drive in Rexburg. It offers the chance for individuals to rock climb as well as bouldering (rock climbing without a harness). The price for students is $12.99 a person for a day pass.

Ideally, college students are always trying to find ways to save money. Now, these ideas that cost little to nothing can help them save money, meet new people and find new activities to do with their time while living in Rexburg.