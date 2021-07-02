Home Campus Friendship prevents suicide
Campus

Friendship prevents suicide

By Hailey Buis
0
91
Photo credit: Unsplash

“You can’t fix it, even if you wanted to, you couldn’t,” said Andra Hansen, a communication professor at BYU-Idaho. “You are not responsible for their pain. Their pain is not your pain. At the same time, you can acquire skills that enable you to be a safe connection.”

Hansen, who is a certified trainer for suicide prevention, taught students about that very subject. Hansen described how students should react when someone they know starts to have suicidal thoughts.

Photo credit: Upsplash
Photo credit: Unsplash

The suicide prevention training is called Question, Persuade and Refer. People can ask questions to make sure the individual is in a safe and stable environment. Another way is to persuade them to stay alive. Last, but not least, you can refer them to resources or professional guidance.

“That pain can come from different places,” said Nancy Espeseth, director for Center for Hope. “Most of the time when people walk through the doors and experience suicidal thoughts their problems are unsolvable and they feel all alone and probably do not love themselves. Most of the time … When people are like that, I would talk to them about it to decrease the isolation. They will feel connected to someone and that might ease the pain as well.”

During the training, Hansen suggested three ways to support your loved ones.

First, is to recognize and act based on a series of verbal clues. The way they speak is an indication of how they are thinking. “You will not have to worry about me for much longer,” is an example of that.

Second, is to ask and connect. Showing the individual respect will give them hope that someone is actually willing to listen to what they have to say.

Finally is to persuade and refer. If you give that person time to talk freely that shows that you care.

“We know that the losses are big,” Hansen said. “When someone loses someone to suicide then they start to feel a lot of pain and potentially isolation. 1/61 Americans is a survivor of a loss of suicide. That is a lot of people that are rocked by those losses, which means that pain and isolation have a way of spreading. We can counteract that by becoming safe connections that support the life and the value of the people around us.”

Nobody deserves to be alone. If you notice any suspicious behavior, do not be afraid to reach out. Everyone is going through a trial. We need to stand with one another.

Photo credit: Pixabay
Photo credit: Pixabay

“If you are that depressed, reach out to someone,” said Robin Williams, who was an American actor and comedian. “And remember, suicide is a permanent solution, to a temporary problem.”

Previous articleHappy Canada Day!
Hailey Buis
RELATED ARTICLES
Campus

Happy Canada Day!

John Villarreal - 0
While many Americans will be celebrating U.S. independence this weekend, our neighbor Canada is celebrating its independence today.
Read more
Campus

Popular study spots in the Ricks Gardens

Katia DeGooyer - 0
During spring semester, students find peace from studying in the Ricks Gardens.
Read more
Campus

Get those wheels turning

Hailey Buis - 0
Do you need a major that will sharpen your creative skills?
Read more

Most Popular

Friendship prevents suicide

Campus Hailey Buis - 0
Keep your loved ones safe.
Read more

Happy Canada Day!

Campus John Villarreal - 0
While many Americans will be celebrating U.S. independence this weekend, our neighbor Canada is celebrating its independence today.
Read more

Family Values of America group peacefully protested Pride event

News Ashley Chilcutt - 0
Rexburg locals held signs denoting traditional family values across the street from Saturday's Pride event.
Read more

Treaty Day firework show set for July 2

News Marissa Harrison - 0
Where's the talk about Native Americans? Join Fort Hall Shoshone Bannock tribe while they host their annual firework show this Friday.
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

    EDITOR PICKS

    Friendship prevents suicide

    Campus Hailey Buis - 0
    Keep your loved ones safe.
    Read more

    Happy Canada Day!

    Campus John Villarreal - 0
    While many Americans will be celebrating U.S. independence this weekend, our neighbor Canada is celebrating its independence today.
    Read more

    Family Values of America group peacefully protested Pride event

    News Ashley Chilcutt - 0
    Rexburg locals held signs denoting traditional family values across the street from Saturday's Pride event.
    Read more

    POPULAR POSTS

    Friendship prevents suicide

    Campus Hailey Buis - 0
    Keep your loved ones safe.
    Read more

    Happy Canada Day!

    Campus John Villarreal - 0
    While many Americans will be celebrating U.S. independence this weekend, our neighbor Canada is celebrating its independence today.
    Read more

    Family Values of America group peacefully protested Pride event

    News Ashley Chilcutt - 0
    Rexburg locals held signs denoting traditional family values across the street from Saturday's Pride event.
    Read more

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    ABOUT US

    The Scroll informs, inspires and entertains the BYU-Idaho campus community through daily, multimedia storytelling. Our audience. We reach the student body, university employees and our alumni through multiple channels. Our production. We publish journalism daily that is engaging, useful and newsworthy and that adds value to our readers' lives. Our students. We train our laboratory environment effective researchers, journalists, editors, communicators, multimedia storytellers and writers as future leaders in a changing media landscape. Our faith. We believe BYU-Idaho comprises a unique, religious environment. We support and enhance that environment. We publish content that builds faith in Jesus Christ. Our Values. We value excellence, innovativeness, truth, humility, liberty, timeliness and fun. We are disciple-leaders.

    Contact us: byuicomm@gmail.com (208) 496-3737

    FOLLOW US

    © Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv