Friendship prevents suicide

“You can’t fix it, even if you wanted to, you couldn’t,” said Andra Hansen, a communication professor at BYU-Idaho. “You are not responsible for their pain. Their pain is not your pain. At the same time, you can acquire skills that enable you to be a safe connection.”

Hansen, who is a certified trainer for suicide prevention, taught students about that very subject. Hansen described how students should react when someone they know starts to have suicidal thoughts.

The suicide prevention training is called Question, Persuade and Refer. People can ask questions to make sure the individual is in a safe and stable environment. Another way is to persuade them to stay alive. Last, but not least, you can refer them to resources or professional guidance.

“That pain can come from different places,” said Nancy Espeseth, director for Center for Hope. “Most of the time when people walk through the doors and experience suicidal thoughts their problems are unsolvable and they feel all alone and probably do not love themselves. Most of the time … When people are like that, I would talk to them about it to decrease the isolation. They will feel connected to someone and that might ease the pain as well.”

During the training, Hansen suggested three ways to support your loved ones.

First, is to recognize and act based on a series of verbal clues. The way they speak is an indication of how they are thinking. “You will not have to worry about me for much longer,” is an example of that.

Second, is to ask and connect. Showing the individual respect will give them hope that someone is actually willing to listen to what they have to say.

Finally is to persuade and refer. If you give that person time to talk freely that shows that you care.

“We know that the losses are big,” Hansen said. “When someone loses someone to suicide then they start to feel a lot of pain and potentially isolation. 1/61 Americans is a survivor of a loss of suicide. That is a lot of people that are rocked by those losses, which means that pain and isolation have a way of spreading. We can counteract that by becoming safe connections that support the life and the value of the people around us.”

Nobody deserves to be alone. If you notice any suspicious behavior, do not be afraid to reach out. Everyone is going through a trial. We need to stand with one another.

“If you are that depressed, reach out to someone,” said Robin Williams, who was an American actor and comedian. “And remember, suicide is a permanent solution, to a temporary problem.”