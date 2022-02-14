From Idaho to Canada and back

Playing college basketball is only a dream for some people, but for this BYU-Idaho student, it became a reality.

Kayla Luke, a sophomore studying hospital administration, grew up in Sugar City, Idaho, and is currently attending BYU-Idaho. How she ended up back home is a story that took her on a journey she will never forget.

Luke grew up playing all sports that were available, but basketball has always been number one. When Luke got into high school, she flourished in the point guard position while playing for the Diggers at Sugar City High School.

“I really liked (basketball) because…I could bring my competitiveness out,” Luke said. “And then also working towards a goal and being able to accomplish that.”

It wasn’t until the end of Luke’s senior year that she decided to make the dive into the recruitment process and play college basketball. After sending film out to local junior colleges, multiple schools showed interest in having Luke play for their program.

“I prayed about it, and I just felt really inspired that I needed to keep playing, which was a dream come true,” Luke said. “I always wanted to play college (basketball).”

When it came down to it, Luke narrowed down the decision to three schools: Big Bend Community College, Walla Walla Community College and Treasure Valley Community College. Big Bend ultimately became the college that Luke decided to play for and where her college career would start.

Luke’s freshman year was the better of the two years spent there. During that year, the team was conference champions while only losing four games. The team also placed third in the NWAC championship.

Luke’s sophomore year was a different story.

“We lost a lot of our good players,” Luke said. “We weren’t as good.”

Some challenges came up for Luke as the season progressed concerning the head coach at the time. Both Luke and the head coach didn’t see eye-to-eye on things, so that resulted in Luke leaving Big Bend and not looking back.

“He was kind of just putting me down as a person,” Luke said. “He completely shot my confidence.”

When Luke decided to come home, she made the decision to continue searching for another college to play for.

After talking to a school up in Canada for a couple of months, Luke accepted a scholarship to play for Vancouver Island University near British Colombia.

The experience for Luke playing up in Canada would, unfortunately, be short-lived. Luke went up to VIU in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in a two-week quarantine upon arrival.

Luke practiced with the team when the quarantine ended. After the first week of practice, Luke received a call from the coach saying that the season was canceled due to the pandemic.

“I never actually played a game with them and that was tough because I really wanted to,” Luke said.

Because of the pandemic, Luke decided to come back home for the summer and work. With full intentions of going back up to Canada for the next season, she had the impression not to go back.

After Luke made the decision to not return to Canada, she thought her college basketball career was over.

While working over the summer, Luke was approached by Eastern Oregon University out of LeGrand, Oregon.

“This is the answer to my prayer,” Luke said. “I get to keep playing basketball. They’re closer to home and they have an amazing women’s basketball program.”

Following the offer from Eastern Oregon, Luke de-committed from VIC, which she described as challenging, and took a trip to the campus. While there, Luke didn’t receive the answer that she wanted.

“I just did not feel like I needed to play there and that was so devastating,” Luke said.

About a week after, Luke called the head coach of Eastern Oregon and told her that she wasn’t going to be accepting the basketball scholarship.

Luke then turned her sights to BYU-I maybe more so out of promptings than out of choice.

“I really felt like I needed to come here,” Luke said.

Luke explained that she never wanted to come to BYU-I. It was never part of the plan but maybe it actually was. It just wasn’t part of her plan.

During her time at Big Bend, Luke became inactive from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The gospel wasn’t a part of Luke’s life again until she went up to Canada.

“I think the reason I went to Canada is to realize how important my relationship with God and the Church was in my life,” Luke said.

Since being back in Idaho and starting at BYU-I, Luke explained that there is still some regret of not going to Eastern Oregon and playing college basketball, but she is beginning to see why BYU-I is the place for her right now.

“(Kayla) has so much fire and passion when it comes to the game,” said Hannah Wilson, a sophomore studying exercise physiology. “She’s always willing to work hard and put in the hours so that she can be the best that she can be.”

Wilson and Luke grew up as high school rivals and then ended up being teammates during their time at Big Bend Community College.

Wilson explained that it has been “cool” to see Luke grow not only as a basketball player but as a person as well.

Luke now fills the void of playing college basketball with playing competitive basketball for BYU-I and coaching at Sugar City High School.

“With coaching, all the stuff I learned, I’m able to teach my girls and just to see them do it, I feel so proud of them,” Luke said. “I’m outside of myself, in a sense now, with basketball and it’s been so cool.”