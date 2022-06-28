Home Campus Gaining knowledge from the dead
CampusFeatures

Gaining knowledge from the dead

By John Mcswain
0
102
Photo by Luis Vasques on Unsplash.

Very few undergrad universities in the United States have cadaver labs for students to enhance their knowledge about the anatomy of the human body. Fortunately, BYU-Idaho is among the few that do.


The cadaver classes are not limited to physics and biology majors (mainly those studying pre-med, PT and PA). In a recent interview with Joseph Anderson, a professor in the biology department, he mentioned art and music major students have access to the cadaver lab.

Anderson also mentioned that the students who use the cadaver lab have the advantage of learning from intact bodies rather than the plastic models and 2D images students at other universities learn from. Students who took the time to use the cadaver lab have been known to excel tremendously in the fields or careers they choose to pursue.

Anderson said the cadaver lab has been a part of the university’s curriculum since Rick’s College.

In another interview, Yered Ortega, a senior studying physics, talked about three major rules or proper etiquettes that students should learn and practice while in the cadaver lab.

The first rule he mentioned is to have respect for the cadavers. Always remember the cadaver was someone’s grandma, grandpa, father, mother, son or daughter, and they wouldn’t appreciate someone making immature jokes or gestures to their family member.

The second rule is to not take pictures of the cadavers because it violates Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act laws.

The third rule is to keep the cadavers in a condition where they can be preserved for future students to study them. This includes making sure the face and private areas of the cadaver are covered, moistening the bodies with a formaldehyde solution and keeping them wrapped in a plastic tarp, black body bag and metal casing when the cadavers are not being examined.

Students should also constantly wash their hands and wear gloves while working.

The University of Utah Body Donor Program donated the cadavers to BYU-I. There are usually six cadavers always held inside the lab, and through proper upkeep, the cadavers can be kept in the lab for up to a year.

When the cadavers have served their purpose or maxed out the time they can be held in the lab, they are returned to the University of Utah where the bodies are cremated, and the remains are given to the surviving families.

Previous article“Don’t sit in your struggles. Get help”: The Mental Health Awareness Seminar recap
Next articleThe role forgiveness should have in our society
John Mcswain
RELATED ARTICLES
Features

Don’t miss these 5 popular hikes near Rexburg

Olivia Weaver - 0
Get outside and explore the beauty of Idaho.
Read more
Features

Travel the world at BYU-I’s international cinema

Savannah Bewley - 0
Students have several opportunities throughout the semester to experience other cultures through film.
Read more
Campus

Career Center: Helping students become mighty in the workplace

Gabriela Fletcher - 0
The Career Center offers a variety of resources for students looking for jobs and internships.
Read more

Most Popular

Don’t miss these 5 popular hikes near Rexburg

Features Olivia Weaver - 0
Get outside and explore the beauty of Idaho.
Read more

The role forgiveness should have in our society

Opinion Brogan Houston - 0
With the growing effects of cancel culture in the world today, what might it take for someone to be forgiven?
Read more

Gaining knowledge from the dead

Campus John Mcswain - 0
Undergraduate students benefit from the cadaver lab.
Read more

“Don’t sit in your struggles. Get help”: The Mental Health Awareness Seminar recap

News Abby Jorgensen - 0
Students gathered at the North Point amenities building to hear communication faculty member{{,}} Andra Hansen{{,}} share her insights about mental health.
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

    EDITOR PICKS

    Don’t miss these 5 popular hikes near Rexburg

    Features Olivia Weaver - 0
    Get outside and explore the beauty of Idaho.
    Read more

    The role forgiveness should have in our society

    Opinion Brogan Houston - 0
    With the growing effects of cancel culture in the world today, what might it take for someone to be forgiven?
    Read more

    Gaining knowledge from the dead

    Campus John Mcswain - 0
    Undergraduate students benefit from the cadaver lab.
    Read more

    POPULAR POSTS

    Don’t miss these 5 popular hikes near Rexburg

    Features Olivia Weaver - 0
    Get outside and explore the beauty of Idaho.
    Read more

    The role forgiveness should have in our society

    Opinion Brogan Houston - 0
    With the growing effects of cancel culture in the world today, what might it take for someone to be forgiven?
    Read more

    Gaining knowledge from the dead

    Campus John Mcswain - 0
    Undergraduate students benefit from the cadaver lab.
    Read more

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    ABOUT US

    The Scroll informs, inspires and entertains the BYU-Idaho campus community through daily, multimedia storytelling. Our audience. We reach the student body, university employees and our alumni through multiple channels. Our production. We publish journalism daily that is engaging, useful and newsworthy and that adds value to our readers' lives. Our students. We train our laboratory environment effective researchers, journalists, editors, communicators, multimedia storytellers and writers as future leaders in a changing media landscape. Our faith. We believe BYU-Idaho comprises a unique, religious environment. We support and enhance that environment. We publish content that builds faith in Jesus Christ. Our Values. We value excellence, innovativeness, truth, humility, liberty, timeliness and fun. We are disciple-leaders.

    Contact us: byuicomm@gmail.com (208) 496-3737

    FOLLOW US

    © Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv