Home Uncategorized General Young Men and Young Women Presidencies visit BYU-I
Uncategorized

General Young Men and Young Women Presidencies visit BYU-I

By Kayla Nicholls
0
104
President Lund and Brother Corbitt laugh as they answer questions. Photo credit: Kela Munnerlyn

On Feb. 14 and 15, BYU-Idaho religion classes all received a special guest. The General Young Men’s and Young Women’s Presidencies came to town to invite students to apply to be counselors for the Church’s For the Strength of Youth (FSY) Conferences over the summer.

President Bonnie H. Cordon and her counselors, Michelle D. Craig and Becky Craven, and President Steven J. Lund and his counselors, Ahmad Corbitt and Bradley R. Wilcox, individually visited different religion classes on campus. Each took about 10 minutes to testify of the impact young adults could make by choosing to work for FSY over the summer.

The visits made an impact on many students including Taylor Bosen, a sophomore studying communication, who made plans to apply for FSY after Sister Cordon came to her class.

“I wasn’t considering FSY at all until she talked about it,” Bosen said. “She told us about how the youth look up to us as young single adults and that’s why we have a powerful impact as leaders. I thought it was inspiring and now I think I’m actually gonna do it this summer.”

The General Presidencies have big goals for the youth at FSY this summer and want the young adults to help.

“We are intensely concerned that we not miss a single youth,” said President Lund. “We want every bed filled with someone who can come under the influence of the Spirit during this week of time and have their lives be changed.”

“Our goal is 110%,” Brother Corbitt added. “Which means all of the youth registered in eligible stakes, plus the youth that they will invite.”

Information on FSY employment can be found at fsyemployment.byu.edu.

Previous articleHow to create a floral arrangement
Next articleBYU-Idaho’s first Sweethearts Dance
Kayla Nicholls
RELATED ARTICLES
Uncategorized

The Romance Theater features “The Shop Around the Corner”

Grace Angus - 0
The Romance Theater is featuring two throwback movies this month.
Read more
Uncategorized

Hands Program gives students unique opportunity to connect with the disability community

Tessa Bagley - 0
The Hands Program is a great opportunity for students and those with specific disabilities in the community to come together every week for a fun and uplifting evening together.
Read more
Uncategorized

Rexburg women gathered at Be My Valentine Popup Shop

Tessa Fronk - 0
A community of women came together to celebrate their business journeys.
Read more

Most Popular

Players splash their way to victory at battleship tournament

Campus Jessica Banks - 0
Nearly 20 years of a BYU-Idaho original sport has led to some great adaptations.
Read more

BYU-Idaho’s first Sweethearts Dance

Campus Emma Hyde - 0
In celebration of Valentines day the Crossroads held a Sweethearts Dance.
Read more

General Young Men and Young Women Presidencies visit BYU-I

Uncategorized Kayla Nicholls - 0
Religion classes had special guests come introduce the opportunity of working at FSY conferences.
Read more

How to create a floral arrangement

Photo Tessa Fronk - 0
Taylor Mayer, a BYU-I graduate, tells her story of going from student to business owner.
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

    EDITOR PICKS

    Players splash their way to victory at battleship tournament

    Campus Jessica Banks - 0
    Nearly 20 years of a BYU-Idaho original sport has led to some great adaptations.
    Read more

    BYU-Idaho’s first Sweethearts Dance

    Campus Emma Hyde - 0
    In celebration of Valentines day the Crossroads held a Sweethearts Dance.
    Read more

    General Young Men and Young Women Presidencies visit BYU-I

    Uncategorized Kayla Nicholls - 0
    Religion classes had special guests come introduce the opportunity of working at FSY conferences.
    Read more

    POPULAR POSTS

    Players splash their way to victory at battleship tournament

    Campus Jessica Banks - 0
    Nearly 20 years of a BYU-Idaho original sport has led to some great adaptations.
    Read more

    BYU-Idaho’s first Sweethearts Dance

    Campus Emma Hyde - 0
    In celebration of Valentines day the Crossroads held a Sweethearts Dance.
    Read more

    General Young Men and Young Women Presidencies visit BYU-I

    Uncategorized Kayla Nicholls - 0
    Religion classes had special guests come introduce the opportunity of working at FSY conferences.
    Read more

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    ABOUT US

    The Scroll informs, inspires and entertains the BYU-Idaho campus community through daily, multimedia storytelling. Our audience. We reach the student body, university employees and our alumni through multiple channels. Our production. We publish journalism daily that is engaging, useful and newsworthy and that adds value to our readers' lives. Our students. We train our laboratory environment effective researchers, journalists, editors, communicators, multimedia storytellers and writers as future leaders in a changing media landscape. Our faith. We believe BYU-Idaho comprises a unique, religious environment. We support and enhance that environment. We publish content that builds faith in Jesus Christ. Our Values. We value excellence, innovativeness, truth, humility, liberty, timeliness and fun. We are disciple-leaders.

    Contact us: byuicomm@gmail.com (208) 496-3737

    FOLLOW US

    © Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv