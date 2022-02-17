General Young Men and Young Women Presidencies visit BYU-I

On Feb. 14 and 15, BYU-Idaho religion classes all received a special guest. The General Young Men’s and Young Women’s Presidencies came to town to invite students to apply to be counselors for the Church’s For the Strength of Youth (FSY) Conferences over the summer.

President Bonnie H. Cordon and her counselors, Michelle D. Craig and Becky Craven, and President Steven J. Lund and his counselors, Ahmad Corbitt and Bradley R. Wilcox, individually visited different religion classes on campus. Each took about 10 minutes to testify of the impact young adults could make by choosing to work for FSY over the summer.

The visits made an impact on many students including Taylor Bosen, a sophomore studying communication, who made plans to apply for FSY after Sister Cordon came to her class.

“I wasn’t considering FSY at all until she talked about it,” Bosen said. “She told us about how the youth look up to us as young single adults and that’s why we have a powerful impact as leaders. I thought it was inspiring and now I think I’m actually gonna do it this summer.”

The General Presidencies have big goals for the youth at FSY this summer and want the young adults to help.

“We are intensely concerned that we not miss a single youth,” said President Lund. “We want every bed filled with someone who can come under the influence of the Spirit during this week of time and have their lives be changed.”

“Our goal is 110%,” Brother Corbitt added. “Which means all of the youth registered in eligible stakes, plus the youth that they will invite.”

Information on FSY employment can be found at fsyemployment.byu.edu.