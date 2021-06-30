Get those wheels turning

No matter what year you are in school, are you thinking of switching to a major that involves working with your hands? Then mechanical engineering might be the right path for you.

“I chose this major because I have loved analyzing things,” said Ryan Wren, a junior studying mechanical engineering. “We focus on three things: experience with the machines that will produce the product, making sure we understand the concepts of how we can get to our solution, and also being able to communicate.”

Students are given the opportunity to work hands-on in groups. Doing so allows them to think outside the box and prepares them for real-life experiences.

Makenna Sanders, a sophomore also studying mechanical engineering, explains how part of her childhood led her to this major.

“As a kid, I would look at electronics and see how they would work,” Sanders said. “In school I really liked math and science, so I thought engineering would be a great way to combine those two topics. For one of the fall semesters, I took a class where we designed attachable Heelys.”

Never be afraid of what you might be capable of. Everyone has their own natural talents. It is up to us whether we choose to follow our dream.

Bruce Dickinson, a famous mechanical engineer, once said, “Engineering stimulates the mind. Kids get bored easily. They have got to get out and get their hands dirty; make things, dismantle things, fix things. When the schools can offer that, you’ll have an engineer for life.”